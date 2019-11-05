The Rana Sugars (NSE:RANASUG) Share Price Is Down 79% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Rana Sugars Limited (NSE:RANASUG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 23% in the last month. But that is meagre solace in the face of the shocking decline over three years. The share price has sunk like a leaky ship, down 79% in that time. So it's about time shareholders saw some gains. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

View our latest analysis for Rana Sugars

Rana Sugars isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last three years, Rana Sugars saw its revenue grow by 3.6% per year, compound. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 41%, compound, over three years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. We generally don't try to 'catch the falling knife'. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NSEI:RANASUG Income Statement, November 5th 2019 More

If you are thinking of buying or selling Rana Sugars stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Rana Sugars had a tough year, with a total loss of 30%, against a market gain of about 8.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3.3% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: Rana Sugars may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.