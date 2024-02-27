Ranch for sale in Texas comes with a unique something — actually, 54 unique somethings

When the words “Texas ranch” are uttered, images that are immediately conjured up tend to revolve around cattle, horses, cowboy hats and a cardboard cutout of John Wayne. But this particular ranch — which is set on a staggering 9,400 acres in Albany — has something you don’t expect to see in the Lone Star state too often.

Wind turbines. Approximately 54 turbines.

A turbine is a large device that harnesses the “kinetic energy of some fluid — such as water, steam, air, or combustion gasses — and turns this into the rotational motion of the device itself,” Energy Education describes.

But wind energy doesn’t come cheap. The ranch — named Crooked Tree Ranch — is listed for $39.15 million.

“Owned by the same family for the last 25-plus years, the attention to land, vegetation, and improvements is evident,” the listing on Hall and Hall describes.

“Native pastures have been carefully managed with minimal grazing, controlled burns, and attention to quail habitat. The ranch has a level to rolling terrain as you enter the property and transitions to tree-covered draws toward the back of the ranch. With over ten miles of improved roads, traveling through the property is easy in all weather conditions.”

Crooked Tree has a 35-year wind energy lease and is currently 15 years into it with another 35-year option at the end “of the current primary term,” making the turbines a “significant income source,” a news release says.

Along with the towering turbines, other major features on the ranch include:

Manager’s house

Guest home

Barns

Working pens

Round pen

Arena

Dog kennels

Office building

Water collection system

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom primary home

“The area is known for great hunting with the Crooked Tree having many options. Native whitetail deer are very plentiful, with an additional 200-acre high fence hunting area available,” the listing says.

Albany is about 140 miles west of Fort Worth.

The listing is held by Layne Walker of Hall and Hall.

