The Ranch Star Danny Masterson Taken To Jail After Conviction, And His Stint Has One Thing In Common With O.J. Simpson

The sexual assault case revolving around Danny Masterson finally came to an end this past week, as he was found guilty in the retrial verdict . The veteran actor was convicted on two count of forcible rape and is currently facing up to 30 years in prison. After the decision was delivered, the Ranch star was taken to prison, where he’ll await his sentencing. In the aftermath, alleged details of his incarceration are starting to reach the surface, and it now seems his prison stint will have something in common with O.J. Simpson’s.

At present, the That ‘70s Show alum is being held at L.A. County Men's Central Jail, which is the same facility that once housed O.J. Simpson. In 2008, the former football player was notably found guilty on 12 counts stemming from an armed robbery situation. “The Juice” isn’t the only famous face to have stayed at the jail either, as rapper Suge Knight has as well. The musician – who’s had his fair share of legal issues over the years – is incarcerated now, though he’s currently serving out his 28-year sentence at San Diego’s RJ Donovan Correctional Facility.

As Danny Masterson continues his own stint at Men’s Central Jail, he’s apparently been put under “administrative segregation.” TMZ reports that this measure has been instituted for the actor’s well-being.

The 47-year-old actor’s conviction stems from rape charges involving multiple women, who claim that he sexually assaulted them between 2001 and 2003. While he was found guilty on two counts, a third left the jury deadlocked. Eight jurors voted in favor of a guilty verdict, while the other four voted not to convict in that regard. Said charge stemmed from allegations made by the star’s ex-girlfriend, Chrissie Carnell, who chose to identify herself as one of his accusers.

It’s said that after the verdict was read, Danny Masterson’s friends and family who were in attendance were allegedly left gobsmacked by the decision. Masterson’s wife, Bijou Phillips, allegedly had a particularly visceral reaction, as reports claim she wept after he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs. Since the end of the trial, a few notable individuals have spoken out. Leah Remini – who was once a Scientologist as Masterson currently is – reacted to the verdict , calling it “the beginning of our plan” to hold the Church of Scientology “accountable.” Remini actually attended the trial herself and later shot down claims that she would take the stand to testify.

The King of Queens actress’ presence during the proceedings was far from the only notable development to take place over the course of the retrial and the original case, which was declared a mistrial due to a hung jury. The first time around, Judge Charlaine Olmedo chastised the opening statements of both the prosecution and the defense due to the heavy influence that Scientology had on their remarks. And in this latest trial, the former Netflix star’s ex-girlfriend shared a harrowing testimony about her reported experiences with him.

A sentencing hearing is currently scheduled for August 4. Danny Masterson’s defense team also requested that he remain free until that time, though that move was ultimately struck down by the judge. While he’s at L.A. County Men's Central Jail, he’ll receive occasional cell phone privileges and recreational time, which may have been conditions that O.J. Simpson and others were subjected to.