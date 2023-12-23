Ranchers riled after Colorado releases wolves from Oregon packs that killed livestock

Colorado ranchers claim that Colorado Parks and Wildlife has reneged on its promise to avoid bringing wolves into the state that have been confirmed to have killed livestock in Oregon.

CPW this week released 10 wolves captured in Oregon into Grand and Summit counties, completing this year's reintroduction releases.

Half of the wolves released into Colorado belonged to Oregon packs that have confirmed livestock depredations since July, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wolf depredation reports.

Those inlcude:

Two wolves that belonged to the Five Points pack, which were blamed for two depredations in July and one in December of 2022.

Two wolves that belonged to the Wenaha pack had depredations in October and September of 2023.

One wolf that belonged to the Desolation pack that had a depredation in September of 2023.

Jackson County rancher Brian Anderson, who had three lambs confirmed killed by the North Park pack in late November, said he's trying to be understanding of the situation but does feel a growing frustration alongside other livestock producers.

"Finding a certain number of wolves to relocate out of a pack that has not depredated is a difficult task for CPW,'' he said. "The biggest mess-up came with bringing wolves to the state in the first place.''

A gray wolf bolts from its cage after being released in Grand County, Colo., on Dec. 18, 2023. The wolf was among the first to be captured in Oregon and released into Colorado as part of the state's reintroduction program.

CPW staff has alluded to Colorado ranchers that it would not release reintroduced wolves that have depredated livestock during public meetings. The agency in announcing it would capture up to 10 wolves in northeast Oregon to bring to Colorado said it "Will make efforts to transplant wolves that have not been involved in repeated depredations.''

"They said that wouldn’t happen, but it's one lie after another,'' said Greg Sykes, a Jackson County rancher whose pet dog Cisco was killed by wolves in March. "Shouldn’t someone have to answer to that?''

CPW responded late Friday afternoon to the Coloradoan's questions regarding releasing depredating wolves into Colorado

The email response said the agency followed its wolf recovery plan.

It added "Any wolves that have been near livestock will have some history of depredation, and this includes all packs in Oregon. This does not mean they have a history of chronic depredation. If a pack has had infrequent depredation events, they should not be excluded as a source population per the plan.''

Records show 13 of northeast Oregon's 29 packs have confirmed depredations, resulting in the injury or death of 39 livestock since July 1. Other depredations couldn't be linked to a specific pack. The northeast corner of the state is where the vast majority of the state's approximately 178 wolves live.

Colorado chose not to define chronic depredation in its wolf recovery plan, instead it reads: "CPW program managers will make the determination as to whether a situation is characterized as chronic depredation on a case-by-case basis.''

The CPW email pointed out the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife provided at the request of a livestock producer a lethal removal permit that the producer’s agent used to lethally remove four wolves from the Five Points pack in early August.

"CPW took multiple factors into account when deciding to bring in animals from the Five Points Pack, as that particular pack has some history of depredations on livestock,'' the email read. "Factors such as size of pack, previous removals from the pack, pack behavior after removals and age of captured wolves were all considered. After removing the four animals this summer, the Five Points pack has not been involved in any depredations since. The change in pack behavior and the lack of current depredations met CPW criteria for accepting the animals.''

Those four were among 13 wolves killed between August and mid-December due to chronic depredation in northeast Oregon, according to Oregon wolf reports. Permits to kill another eight wolves during that time have gone unfulfilled.

In 2022, seven wolves were lethally removed due to livestock interactions.

CPW said its capture team in Oregon passed on several larger and easier-to-access packs because they had a recent depredation or had a chronic or ongoing depredation history.

The agency did not respond to recent depredation issues regarding the Wenaha and Desolation packs.

Map of known wolf activity in northeast Oregon. This is the area from where Colorado will capture wolves and transport them to the state for its initial reintroduction effort.

Colorado rancher's request for removal of North Park pack denied

Jackson County rancher Don Gittleson learned Friday his request for the state to remove the two North Park pack members due to chronic depredation under the 10(j) rule was denied.

That rule went into effect Dec. 8 and allows the state the option to lethally remove endangered wolves caught in the act of depredating livestock or if deemed chronic depredators, which is undefined in the state's wolf recovery plan. On Dec. 13, CPS confirmed that one of Gittleson's heifers had been badly injured by a wolf. It was the first depredation since the 10(j) went into effect.

"I can't say I was surprised at all,'' said Gittleson, who has had seven cows confirmed killed in the last two years on his leased ranch north of Walden. "They don’t intend to use the 10(j) rule.''

Jeff Davis, CPW director, wrote in the letter his agency will continue to monitor the situation and collaborate with Gittleson and other livestock producers in Jackson County and across the state to evaluate future actions.

"After consulting with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has made the determination not to lethally remove these two wolves at this time. The Division considered the entire history of depredation events in your area, including the most recent history of depredation events in November and December of 2023.

"Our assessment considered the change in pack dynamics that took place over the preceding year when most of the pack left the area and did not return. With only two of the original wolves remaining, the number and frequency of events has dropped in 2023.''

Members of the North Park pack have been confirmed by the state wildlife agency to be responsible for killing or injuring 20 livestock, including 14 cattle, three sheep and three working cattle dogs over the last two years.

Those depredations have occurred at six different ranches spread throughout Jackson County.

Colorado has compensated livestock producers about $40,000 for their losses.

Also Friday, the Gunnison County Stockgrowers' Association and Colorado Cattlemen's Association withdrew their lawsuit against the state and federal governments regarding wolf reintroduction.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado ranchers claim agency released wolves known to kill livestock