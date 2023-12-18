Rancho Cordova house party ends after shooting kills man, Sacramento sheriff says

A large house party in Rancho Cordova ended Monday night with a man getting shot and getting driven to a hospital where he later died, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies went to Viking Drive and Egmont Way after getting called to the scene about midnight. The victim told the Sheriff’s Office he was shot at the party.

A witness drove the man to a hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is contracted to provide public safety services for the city of Rancho Cordova.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.