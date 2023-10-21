New Rancho Cordova police chief appointed. Sheriff’s official will assume the role next month

The city of Rancho Cordova announced Friday a new police chief has been appointed once the person currently occupying the post retires next month.

Matthew Tamayo, who has served more than 20 years with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, will take the reins after current chief Brandon Luke retires. Tamayo will also serve as a commander of the Sheriff’s Office east division out of the Kilgore Police Station in Rancho Cordova, a news release said. The city contracts with the Sheriff’s Office for policing services.

“I am honored to once again be serving the tight-knit community of Rancho Cordova and to continue fostering community relationships and partnerships to keep all residents safe,” said Tamayo in a statement.

Tamayo worked as a patrol supervisor, patrol watch commander, operations commander and assistant police chief in Rancho Cordova. He started his law enforcement career with the Sheriff’s Office and served in numerous roles in the department’s corrections division, problem-oriented policing and internal affairs. He was also a gang detective.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

“The city of Rancho Cordova is delighted to welcome Matthew Tamayo as our new chief of police,” said Rancho Cordova City Manager Micah Runner. “His previous experience at RCPD, extensive law enforcement background and commitment to the city of Rancho Cordova make him an outstanding choice to serve our community.”

Tamayo graduated from the Union Institute & University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice management, the news release said. According to state payroll records, Tamayo made more than $162,000 as a base salary last year. With benefits, his total pay was more than $393,000.

The current chief, Brandon Luke, began his role two years ago in October. He was appointed to the position after Kate Adams retired amid an investigation into her allegedly sharing a racist meme and using homophobic slurs, according to previous Bee reporting.

Adams voluntarily retired after 18 months before the Sheriff’s Office could issue any formal disciplinary actions.