Rancho Cordova shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries: Sheriff’s Office

(FOX40.COM) — A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the chest, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the man was shot in Rancho Cordova at the intersection of Zinfandel Drive and White Rock Road.

There is currently no information on a suspect.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.