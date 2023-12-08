Rancho Mirage aims for more affordable housing. But none planned in Disney Cotino project

Veronica Juarez stands on Peterson Road in Rancho Mirage last month, near the former mobile home park where she used to live. Juarez’s lawsuit against the city over the lack of new affordable housing is going to trial.

The site of Cotino — a Disney-branded development in Rancho Mirage set to include hundreds of new homes, a recreational lagoon and a town center with restaurants and shops over the next several years — has long been eyed as prime real estate in the Coachella Valley.

Back in 2005 — long before Storyliving by Disney joined as a partner on the project early last year — a local developer described the 618-acre property to The Desert Sun as “the last great piece of ground in the central valley.”

Local officials have struck similar tones recently, as plans for the project have gradually taken shape, with Cotino planned for build-out over the next several years.

But one factor has largely gone undiscussed: As currently planned, Cotino won’t include any housing that’s affordable to average valley residents, let alone those with low income.

The Disney-branded development’s seven-figure home prices have left some — including a former resident who’s suing the city of Rancho Mirage over its lack of new affordable housing — feeling excluded, with housing advocates worrying the development might have ripple effects on regional housing costs.

With home sales expected to begin in 2024, the costs for the first two batches of new homes will start from the “upper $1 millions” and the “lower $2 millions.” That's far above the median home price in the Coachella Valley, which stood at roughly $642,000 as of October, and slightly higher than the average home price in Rancho Mirage of roughly $1.3 million, per data from the California Desert Association of Realtors.

Veronica Juarez, the resident who’s suing the city, now lives in Cathedral City. She and dozens of other residents gradually moved away from a mobile home park in Rancho Mirage after the city bought the land, then began buying and razing the homes one by one so it could redevelop the property.

Francisco Santillan and Veronica Juarez and with their son, Francisco Santillan, outside the mobile home park where they once lived on Peterson Road in Rancho Mirage.

Juarez, who recalls a peaceful, tight-knit community at the now-vacant mobile home park, wants to return to Rancho Mirage, but she sees Cotino as part of a broader trend of soaring housing prices in the valley.

“These homes cost millions of dollars and are not affordable for the entire community,” Juarez told The Desert Sun. “(They) are only available to wealthy people.”

Rancho Mirage is fighting the lawsuit filed by Juarez — a trial is set for early next year — but city officials say they’re taking steps to encourage the construction of new affordable housing, including on multiple city-owned parcels.

Asked why none of that affordable housing is planned for Cotino, Mayor Steve Downs said not every development needs to include every kind of housing. But Cotino is more than just another development: In Rancho Mirage’s 2021 state of the city address, then-Mayor Ted Weill noted it will be the largest in the city's history. Several announcements have touted Cotino’s splashy features, such as an ‘Incredibles’-inspired clubhouse and other amenities.

A rendering of a lagoon, branded as Cotino Bay, planned for Disney's Cotino community in Rancho Mirage.

‘Folks don't have housing choices’

Cotino’s arrival in the desert comes as housing and rental prices in the Coachella Valley have continued to trend upwards in recent years. Between 2010 and 2020, median rental prices in the valley increased by roughly 20%, while median household incomes dipped by about 10%, according to data compiled by Lift to Rise, a local housing nonprofit.

“Just from a simple math equation, the cost of housing is too high, and folks aren't earning a wage that supports housing,” Lift to Rise CEO Heather Vaikona told The Desert Sun.

With Cotino, that trend will likely continue: By typical affordability standards — paying no more than 30% of monthly income on housing costs — a household would need to earn an annual income north of $400,000 to afford a mortgage on a Cotino home. That’s more than four times the city’s median household income of $95,158, per census data.

A rendering of a private park planned for Longtable Park, a 55-and-over portion of Disney's Cotino community in Rancho Mirage.

Vaikona said that while she’s sure Cotino will be an attractive draw to those who can afford it, it lacks any accommodations for the workers that drive the region’s economy and will likely underpin the community. It’s unclear precisely how many jobs it will create, but plans for Cotino call for a town center with shops and restaurants, a beachside clubhouse and a hotel.

“In the Coachella Valley ... the largest sectors of work are the six lowest-paying sectors, and so we see folks in service and agriculture and hospitality,” Vaikona said. “Those folks are absolutely priced out of being able to afford any type of safe and stable and affordable housing."

“Why do people continue to move into places like Oasis Mobile Home Park, as much as there's every effort made to try to shut the park down? It's because folks don't have housing choices,” she added, referring to an east valley community where residents have lived for years with unsafe drinking water. “What decisions one city makes around land use and planning has a ripple effect that affects everyone.”

The amount of affordable housing being built in the Coachella Valley has increased recently: Between 2010 and 2018, the region was producing an average of 38 new affordable units annually, per Lift to Rise. Today, the nonprofit counts roughly 1,100 new affordable housing units currently under construction, with more projects expected to break ground soon, though none of those are in Rancho Mirage.

The nonprofit CEO credited the uptick to deeper regional collaboration, while noting there’s more work to do. A few years ago, Lift to Rise set a goal to help build 10,000 new affordable homes by 2028.

The lofty goal has prompted broader looks at the valley’s housing inventory. Vaikona said that unlike other parts of California, the valley does not have a deficit of land. Rather, the discussion requires consideration of “the land use and planning choices that are being made and what is being prioritized.”

“These things are just not happening, like ‘Tomorrow, it might rain,’” Vaikona said. “There's a certain set of choices made that creates a certain set of arrangements, and those arrangements dictate what the future is going to look like for people that live here.”

Speaking of Cotino, she added: “This development, for instance, is not to the benefit of the majority of the residents who live here and drive the economy without some type of substantial intervention, which absolutely could happen and then could be a really positive thing for the workforce. But that's yet to be seen.”

It’s unclear whether Disney or Cotino’s lead developer, Scottsdale, Ariz.-based DMB Development, would be open to incorporating affordable housing into a future phase of the project. Officials at DMB and Disney did not respond to requests for comment.

City eyeing other land for affordable housing

Rancho Mirage’s latest Housing Element, an eight-year plan mandated by the state, underscores the need for new affordable developments. For the eight-year cycle from 2022 to 2029, the city’s plan — which has gained approval from state housing officials — calls for 1,741 new housing units, the majority of which would be for people at very low-to-moderate income levels.

However, Cotino has been developed so far without discussion of its potential for affordable housing. Downs, the mayor, told The Desert Sun there have been no talks at city hall about building affordable housing on any of the Cotino land, previously known as Section 31.

“It's not necessary to make sure that you have every type of housing in every subdivision that you entitle and approve,” Downs said. “In fact, that doesn't make sense, I don’t think. I think what does make sense is if you have the right approach to the right mix of housing throughout the city, and I think we do.”

Cotino’s initial phase is set to include about 300 homes, including a 55-plus community, with its city-approved plan allowing for a total of more than 1,900 homes to eventually be built.

“There is no reason why we can't engage in good development at various levels throughout the city,” Downs added. “We need affordable housing. We need age-restricted housing. ... We need workforce housing, and we need projects like Cotino, where we have good, solid, high-end development.”

Downs pointed to recent steps taken by the city council to get the ball rolling on new affordable housing, particularly at two sites. Last month, the council directed city staff to negotiate draft agreements with three potential developers to turn city-owned land just off Monterey Avenue into at least 200 affordable housing units. The land is near Cotino, sitting just north of Gerald Ford Drive and east of the city’s dog park.

But the city is facing some time constraints to lock a development agreement in place: A new designation for the land decided by a state tax committee is set to take effect in January, changing the land from a “high resource” area to a “moderate resource” area.

City staff say that change would make it “virtually impossible” for developers to gain state funds and other financial incentives for an affordable housing project, so they’re looking to lock in the existing high-resource designation before next year, potentially during a Dec. 21 council meeting.

The city has also taken a recent step toward securing a developer for another parcel of city-owned land, the former location of the Rancho Palms Mobile Home Park, where Juarez used to live. The council — in its role as the city's Housing Authority — purchased the land in 2009.

Earlier this year, the city entered exclusive negotiations with developer Blieu Companies, which has done projects in Indio and Cathedral City, to turn that parcel into what Downs described as an affordable housing project for veterans and their families.

“We’ve just scratched the surface on beginning discussions with a potential developer, but that's what we're trying to do on that parcel,” Downs said. “We're trying to do that as quickly as we can as well.”

Any specific plans for those developments would still need to gain further approval from the city council later on to proceed. While other land has been identified for potential housing, Downs said he thinks the two city-owned parcels — the former mobile home park and the land off Monterey Avenue — are the most likely to see development in the next year or two.

‘We deserve to live in Rancho Mirage’

Veronica Juarez was one of those who settled a prior lawsuit against the city of Rancho Mirage. Now she's suing again, saying the city broke its legal pledge to issue building permits for affordable housing.

The housing lawsuit filed by Juarez against the city largely stems from the fate of the Rancho Palms Mobile Home Park, a 126-unit neighborhood off Peterson Road that consisted of many native Spanish speakers and families with young children.

Following the 2009 purchase, the city’s housing authority owned the land itself, but not the mobile homes, which belonged to residents. At the time, city officials said the homes were not up to code and too old to be inhabitable much longer, and they planned to redevelop the land into some form of affordable housing.

So gradually, the housing authority purchased occupied homes from their owners, then razed the vacant coaches they left behind. In 2019, The Desert Sun found the city had spent roughly $11 million on the park over the prior decade.

Remaining residents slowly left, and by 2013, only one family — Juarez, her husband and her four children — was still there. They departed Rancho Palms for Cathedral City in 2017, after unsuccessfully searching for available housing for several years after the city bought the park.

“For fear of being left with my family living on the streets, I began looking for affordable housing in the city of Rancho Mirage and was shocked to realize that the city has no housing affordable for low-income families,” Juarez said in a written statement.

The city’s Housing Authority owns four affordable housing properties with a total of 226 units, all for people ages 55 and older. There are three privately run affordable complexes in Rancho Mirage with a total of 217 units. Two of those are available to people of any age, and the other is for people over 55. In all the complexes, public or private, people must be below pre-set income limits to qualify.

The city also has rent-control protections over its other mobile homes parks, which accounted for roughly 6% of its housing inventory as of 2020.

Years before moving to Cathedral City, Juarez and three other residents had filed suit against the city of Rancho Mirage, alleging violations of state law meant to protect mobile home park residents. After several years in court, the city agreed in April 2019 to pay the residents a total of $375,000, plus another $182,500 for attorneys and legal expenses. The city didn't admit wrongdoing as part of the agreement.

But another part of that settlement — in which the city agreed to issue a building permit to start construction on 126 new affordable housing units within two years, by April 2021 — prompted Juarez to file a new complaint in June 2022, alleging the city had not completed those terms. A court trial for the lawsuit was set to begin this month, but has been delayed until February.

Annette Harings, the attorney representing Juarez in the suit, criticized the city’s efforts to promote affordable housing to this point, saying the city is “not committing to do anything” through its latest negotiations with developers.

“Tell me exactly what the contract does, other than give the city cover for why it's not redeveloping the former Rancho Palms Mobile Home Park into anything,” Harings said in an interview.

Under the lawsuit, Juarez is seeking an order forcing the city to issue a building permit for new affordable housing, as well as damages, attorney’s fees and the “right of first refusal” for Juarez should any new affordable housing units be built. But the initial trial will focus on whether the city is liable for violating the agreement in the first place.

The city, in its court responses, has said there’s not been much interest in the private sector in constructing and operating affordable housing in Rancho Mirage.

“As the City will show, it did not breach the Settlement Agreement,” the city wrote in a recent court filing. “Among other defenses, it could not issue a permit due to the failure of a condition precedent — it received no application to develop 126 affordable housing units within two years of the Settlement Agreement. Nothing more is required.”

Juarez first moved into the Rancho Palms park with her husband in 2000, spending 17 years there. She wants to return to Rancho Mirage partially to find a peaceful spot for her developmentally disabled son. While she's the only plaintiff in the ongoing lawsuit, Juarez says she filed suit against the city symbolically on behalf of the entire vacated community, not just her own family.

“It's as if the city of Rancho Mirage wants low-income people to work at their hotels or restaurants, as babysitters, housekeepers, construction workers, or gardeners, but they don't want these hard-working people to actually live in their city,” Juarez said in an email. “That is, they don't want low-income people to live in the city of Rancho Mirage.”

“We deserve to live in Rancho Mirage like we did for 17 years.”

