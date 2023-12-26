Rancho Mirage council OKs agreements for new affordable housing; projects still need funding

With Rancho Mirage officials saying the city and the Coachella Valley are in the midst of a statewide housing crisis, the city council gave its approval Thursday to several agreements for developments that, if funded, could bring up to 760 new affordable housing units into the city.

In its role as the city’s Housing Authority, the council unanimously agreed to enter into four agreements with prominent housing developers, though the potential projects will still have to win funding and gain further approval from the city down the road prior to any construction.

The agreements focus on two potential development sites, both of which are owned by the city: A 25-acre parcel west of Monterey Avenue and north of Gerald Ford Drive and a roughly 12-acre parcel off Peterson Road that used to be a mobile home park.

For the Monterey Avenue site, the city also had a looming deadline to lock an agreement in place: A new designation for the land decided by a state tax committee takes effect in January that city staff said would’ve made it “virtually impossible” for developers to win adequate funding for the projects.

While the plans still need to clear more hurdles, city officials hailed the agreements as a major step toward meeting their affordable housing goals mandated by the state. Rancho Mirage City Manager Isaiah Hagerman noted the 37 acres of land covered by the agreements have between $18 million and $20 million in total value.

“This is likely one of the most significant investments into affordable housing that we've seen in our community, when you tally up these four items,” Hagerman said.

What are the potential projects?

Three of the four projects advanced Thursday are planned for the land west of Monterey Avenue, which was divided into separate parcels for each project. The potential projects include the following:

A minimum of 240 housing units for low-income households on 10 acres of land. That agreement is with Pacific West Communities, Inc.

A minimum of 150 housing units for very low and low-income households on five acres of land. That agreement is with National Community Renaissance of California and USA Properties Fund.

Up to 250 housing units for very low and low-income households on 10 acres of land. That agreement is with Blieu Companies.

The thresholds to access low-income housing are based on percentages of the area's median income. In Riverside County, a household of four making less than $74,550 meets the low-income level, while a household of four making less than $46,600 falls in the very low income level. For individuals, the county's low-income level is below $52,200.

Another 25 acres of city-owned land next to those three parcels is zoned as open space or park land. The Rancho Mirage Dog Park also sits just northwest of those parcels.

The council was facing an approaching deadline for the land west of Monterey Avenue: A new designation for the land decided by a state tax committee is taking effect in January, changing it from a “high resource” area to a “moderate resource” area.

City staff say that change would make it “virtually impossible” for developers to gain state funds and other incentives to actually build an affordable housing project there, so the agreements approved Thursday were intended to lock in the land’s existing designation.

The city council also approved a second development agreement with Blieu Companies for the 12-acre site off Peterson Road. That agreement calls for up to 120 affordable housing units for very low-to-moderate-income households, with priority given to income-eligible families that have a military veteran as a head of the household.

With several more steps to clear in the process, all four of the projects include long-term deadlines for their completion. The two agreements with Blieu Companies call for their projects' completion by no later than February 2028, while the other two must be done by no later than February 2029.

Those are firm deadlines set in the agreements, but the city built in some flexibility to evaluate the projects’ progress and has the discretion to extend those dates if desired, city spokesperson Gabe Codding said in an email Friday.

The land off Peterson Road used to be the site of the Rancho Palms Mobile Home Park, a 126-unit community that was home mostly to low-income Latino families. The city bought the land in 2009 with plans to redevelop it into senior affordable housing, and gradually bought the homes from their owners and cleared out the land.

The land is the focus of an ongoing lawsuit between the city and a former resident of the mobile home park, who says the city violated a prior settlement agreement by not issuing permits for new affordable housing there in recent years. A trial on her breach of contract allegation is scheduled for February.

Local businesses underscore need for workforce housing

Before the council’s vote on the first agreement, several people from the local business community, including Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce President Katie Stice, spoke in support of the plans.

A couple people from the hospitality industry underscored the importance of bringing more affordable housing to the city. Ed Moreno, resort manager for the Omni Rancho Las Palmas Resort & Spa in the city, said the hotel historically has been understaffed, particularly in the summer.

“I was just looking prior to this meeting at our roster, and we have about 550 associates on property,” Moreno said. “I got through about 75, 80 of the associates ... and I have one associate out of the first 75, 80 associates that we have that live in Rancho Mirage.”

“For us, the affordable housing is key and crucial to us making sure that that we have the proper labor market to satisfy our guests’ needs,” he added.

Moerno also said the hotel is planning to fly in about 40 people from Guatemala under H-2B visas next year “just to make sure that we can service the occupancy that we hope to have during that summertime.”

Tiffany Gorman, director of sales and marketing at the Ritz-Carlton in Rancho Mirage, commended the city’s plan and its “holistic approach” toward affordable housing.

“After COVID, this destination was one of the first to bounce back, and tourism is really, really strong,” Gorman said. “We need to continue to retain and to recruit the talent that we can have for our resort. ... I know that this will help us get that.”

Ian Gabriel, director of data, policy and planning for Lift to Rise, a local housing nonprofit, praised the city for acting quickly to get the development agreements in place quickly before the change in land designations in January.

“With so many new jobs coming to Rancho Mirage through projects like Cotino, especially in the leisure and hospitality sector, which are traditionally very low-paying jobs, it's imperative that the city take into account the living situation of the workforce that's going to be filling these roles and supporting the local economy to succeed and have access to safe, stable and affordable housing,” Gabriel said.

He also commended the three development companies taking on the projects, noting they’re all active with the nonprofit’s Housing Collaborative Action Network that focuses on a regional strategy to boost the valley’s affordable housing supply.

Taylor Libolt Varner, a project manager for National Community Renaissance of California, told the council that her team is hoping to partner with Desert Recreation District to provide after-school services and other programs for its future development off Monterey Avenue.

She said they’ve also been speaking with other local groups, such as the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership, about workforce programs for the site to serve as “not just housing, but a launching pad into greater economic mobility.”

“We commit as a team not only to providing a beautiful brick and mortar community to Rancho Mirage, but to wrap residents around with services that promote their economic mobility and wellbeing,” Varner said.

What city officials said

Councilmembers largely hailed the plans and praised city staff for negotiating the agreements in such a short timeframe.

Mayor Steve Downs noted the projects will account for nearly half of the overall housing units required in the city’s latest Housing Element, an eight-year plan mandated by the state. The city’s plan through 2029 — which has gained approval from state housing officials — calls for 1,741 new housing units, the majority of which would be for people with very low-to-moderate incomes.

Regarding workforce housing, Downs noted the projects off Monterey Avenue will be within walking and biking distance from Cotino, which sits just across Gerald Ford Drive. He emphasized the variety of projects in the works reflects the city’s “holistic approach to housing at every level.”

Mayor Pro Tem Ted Weill agreed, saying the projects compliment others underway in Rancho Mirage. He also wished the best to the developers as they seek financing for the projects.

“That's the key to it all,” Weill said. “Nothing happens until they get the money to be able to build it, but at least we've put everything in place now to enable the developers to get to that position.”

Several councilmembers, as well as Hagerman, the city manager, also lamented the dissolution of local redevelopment agencies by state lawmakers and courts in 2012, saying it made funding sources much harder to access over the past decade.

Hagerman said that 640 of the units approved Thursday — the projects for the land off Monterey Avenue — wouldn’t have been able to gain funding had the designation change taken effect without a development agreement in place.

“Obviously, these developers are well-aware that funding is competitive,” Hagerman said. “They have to go through a process, and sometimes it takes a couple cycles for them to accumulate the funding that they need, in order to build it.”

“By no means do I think the city's role within this is done today, but I think that this is a critical step,” he added.

