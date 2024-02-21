Rancho Palos Verdes calls for state, federal aid amid landslides
The city of Rancho Palos Verdes is calling on the state to intervene over the growing concerns with land movement in the already damaged community.
The city of Rancho Palos Verdes is calling on the state to intervene over the growing concerns with land movement in the already damaged community.
The Chiefs reeled off six straight wins after the Raiders upset victory on Christmas Day.
Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have revealed that Elden Ring expansion Shadow of the Erdtree will arrive on June 21. A gameplay trailer shows new bosses, weapons, locations and more.
Lopez-Galvan wore a Butker jersey during last week's Super Bowl parade.
The third-year forward emerged at the right time with a breakout season that could alter the Warriors’ path forward.
Clumio, a data backup and recovery provider for companies using the public cloud, has raised $75 million in a Series D round of funding. The problems that Clumio, and others like it such as Veeam and Rubrik, are trying to solve are manifold. While public cloud spending is showing little sign of weaning, businesses also face growing threats related to ransomware, with extortion gangs enjoying a bumper 2023 by most estimations.
The stories you need to start your day: The Alabama embryo ruling, Lionel Messi’s new docuseries and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Founded in 2012 by Alex Elias and Jay Alger, Qloo seeks to uncover consumer behaviors and trends across entertainment, fashion, travel, sports, food and other segments. Elias, an NYU Law School graduate, says that he was inspired to found Qloo after noticing a gap in the market for what he calls "taste knowledge."
Apple says it is updating its iMessage security to protect against future attacks using quantum computers.
Barely a week after launching the latest iteration of its Gemini models, Google today announced the launch of Gemma, a new family of lightweight open-weight models. Starting with Gemma 2B and Gemma 7B, these new models were "inspired by Gemini" and are available for commercial and research usage. Google did not provide us with a detailed paper on how these models perform against similar models from Meta and Mistral, for example, and only noted that they are "state-of-the-art."
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser pricing starts at $57,345 including destination, a whopping price drop of nearly $30,000 when compared to the previous model.
Here's everything you need to know as we enter the offseason.
The president can't make himself any younger, of course, but many political experts believe there are strategies that could help address the biggest challenge facing his reelection campaign.
A 1976 Triumph Spitfire sports car, found in a Denver self-service wrecking yard.
A third atmospheric river this month is bringing flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here’s the latest on the storm.
NFL free agency could have some recognizable, big-name stars.
The NFL offseason is in full effect, and teams are returning to the drawing board to fix what's broken and strengthen what's not. Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon identifies the top issues at hand.
This highly rated gadget is like an extension of your arm and can help prevent painful straining.
Two strategists have boosted their projections for how far stocks can run in 2024.
How familiar are you of the details in the many legal cases Trump faces? Take the Yahoo News quiz and find out.
Are there more changes on the way for the College Football Playoff?