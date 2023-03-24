Ranchos de Taos man's vehicular manslaughter sentence upheld

Mar. 23—A Ranchos de Taos man who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter in July has failed to get his five-year sentenced reduced.

A First Judicial District Court judge on Thursday denied a motion to reduce Jhovany Garcia's sentence, according to JoHanna Cox, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office.

Garcia, who turns 26 on Friday, was initially charged with homicide by vehicle related to DWI and tampering with evidence after causing a head-on collision Sept. 27, 2019, on U.S. 285 which took the life of 50-year-old Jose Rafael Ramirez-Mendoza.

According to a criminal complaint, Garcia told a Rio Arriba County sheriff's deputy he had fallen asleep at the wheel after smoking about a gram of marijuana an hour before he was questioned. The tampering with evidence charge — which was based on Garcia allegedly hiding smoking paraphernalia under a bush and covering it with dirt after the crash — was dismissed as a part of the July plea agreement.

James Plummer, who served as Garcia's attorney during his plea agreement, wrote a statement in July expressing his discontent with the five-year sentence. Plummer was replaced in January by public defender Craig Hay, according to a notice of substitution of counsel. A motion filed Aug. 15 requesting a reduction in Garcia's sentence called Plummer ineffective during sentencing.

"The court should have heard from Mr. Garcia's family to understand how disruptive it would be to his community to have him sentenced to prison. Unfortunately, Mr. Garcia's counsel was not prepared with an interpreter so that the court could hear them speak," the motion states.

Hay did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

JoHanna Cox, a spokeswoman for the District Attorney's Office, said Thursday's hearing at the Rio Arriba County Courthouse was held due to a defense motion to have Garcia's sentence reconsidered.

"The court did not reduce the original sentence," Cox wrote in an email.