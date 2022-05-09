Rand Mining Limited's (ASX:RND) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

It is hard to get excited after looking at Rand Mining's (ASX:RND) recent performance, when its stock has declined 4.5% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Rand Mining's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

View our latest analysis for Rand Mining

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Rand Mining is:

16% = AU$14m ÷ AU$92m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each A$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made A$0.16 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Rand Mining's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

At first glance, Rand Mining seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 16%. As you might expect, the 16% net income decline reported by Rand Mining is a bit of a surprise. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

So, as a next step, we compared Rand Mining's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 25% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Rand Mining's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Rand Mining Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 40% (that is, a retention ratio of 60%), the fact that Rand Mining's earnings have shrunk is quite puzzling. So there could be some other explanations in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, Rand Mining has been paying dividends over a period of five years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is preferred by the management even though earnings have been in decline.

Summary

In total, it does look like Rand Mining has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return and is reinvesting ma huge portion of its profits. By the looks of it, there could be some other factors, not necessarily in control of the business, that's preventing growth. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for Rand Mining by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Appeals court upholds limit on California's foie gras ban

    Californians can buy foie gras produced out of state despite California's ban on the delicacy, a federal appeals court ruled Friday. The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2020 lower court ruling that said Californians can order foie gras from out-of-state producers and have it sent by a third-party delivery service. The ruling only applies to people who buy foie gras for individual consumption. The 2012 state law still bans foie gras production in California while restaurants and retailers are forbidden to sell it or give it away.

  • Real Estate Gem? This $17 Million Gilded Age Mansion in Boston Was Designed by a Tiffany

    Featuring Tiffany-designed mosaic tiles, wallpaper and more, the landmarked home was first unveiled in 1902.

  • Shooting investigation underway after LASD deputies open fire in Ladera Heights

    Sky9 was over the scene of a shooting that occurred in Ladera Heights Sunday evening. Reports indicate that Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies opened fire on a suspect, though it was not immediately clear if anyone was struck by the gunfire.

  • Trade Alert: The Independent Director Of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), Enrique Lores, Has Just Spent US$97k Buying 27% More Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Enrique Lores, the Independent Director of PayPal...

  • The S&P 500 could fall another 28% before this historic sell-off is over and markets start bouncing back, BofA says

    The "base case remains equity lows, yield highs yet to be reached," Bank of America wrote after this week's historic selloff in US stocks.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Growth Stocks Down 70% (or More) to Buy Right Now

    A bear market occurs when an index, or the market at large, is down 20% from its peak level. With rising interest rates, sky-high inflation, and geopolitical risk factors pushing the Nasdaq Composite down roughly 25% from the high it hit last year, the tech-heavy index is trudging through bear territory right now -- and investors are spooked. Read on to see which stocks a panel of Motley Fool contributors thinks are great buys amid the current bearish backdrop.

  • Home Sales Tumble, New York Property Seized: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- New-home sales in 23 major Chinese cities plunged 33% by area during a five-day national holiday compared with a year earlier, despite policy makers’ pledges of support for the property market.Most Read from BloombergEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraPhilippines Election: Marcos Rival Alarmed Over Voting GlitchesUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsAbortion-Rights Protest Ta

  • Peter Schiff says overpriced tech stocks are ‘going to collapse’ as air comes out of that bubble — here are the top 5 bets he’s making instead

    Schiff called the 2008 mortgage bubble. And he’s sounding the alarm again.

  • Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

    The first quarter was very tough for Rivian and its shareholders. At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number -- 25,000. The market capitalization at Rivian has shrunk by $66.1 billion, to $25.43 billion from Dec. 31 to May 6.

  • Worried About the Stock Market? 1 Move to Avoid at All Costs

    The past few months have been rough for the stock market. This type of volatility can be tough to stomach, especially if you have a lot of money tied up in your investments. For one, a drop in stock prices doesn't necessarily mean a crash is looming.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought More Chevron Stock: Here Are 3 More Oil Stocks to Consider

    Warren Buffett is growing bullish on the oil market. Chevron is now Berkshire's fourth-biggest equity holding. Buffett also owns a significant stake in Occidental Petroleum after buying $7 billion in shares last month to complement his legacy investment in the oil giant.

  • Embattled Electric Truck Maker Nikola Delivers Good News

    Nikola just kept a promise. "During the first quarter, we reached a significant milestone with the start of serial production for the Nikola Tre BEV at our Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facility and are currently delivering saleable trucks to dealers for customer deliveries," said Mark Russell, Nikola's Chief Executive Officer, in the first quarter press release. "We look forward to scaling production and delivering 300-500 production vehicles to customers this year," he added.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Tech Stocks That Are Ready to Rebound

    Many quality stocks are now trading for a discount, and savvy investors can scoop them up now for a discount if they're willing to wait patiently for a full recovery. Two excellent candidates to consider for such a strategy are Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Facebook parent company Meta Platforms makes the bulk of its revenue through the ads businesses run on its platforms, including Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Double Your Money, According to Wall Street

    All of these stocks could rocket higher once the rest of the market sees them in the same light as analysts on Wall Street

  • 3 Monster Dividend Stocks That Can Outlast a Prolonged Bear Market

    If the answer is yes, then an investor can have the confidence that the company won't be down for the count during lean years. Here's why United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), nVent (NYSE: NVT), and Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) are three dividend stocks that can outlast a prolonged bear market.

  • No Lie: These Stocks Pay You to Own Them

    When the market hits a tumultuous stretch, investors often flock to dividend stocks. Returning cash to shareholders across a long stretch of time is typically a strong indicator of a sturdy business. If a company can reliably return cash to shareholders, chances are good that its balance sheet is solid and the business is consistently generating strong earnings and free cash flow.

  • The Stock Market Is Taking a Beating. It Won’t End Soon.

    The Federal Reserve is tightening, and the pain for growth stocks and high-debt companies isn’t going away. It’s time to buckle up.

  • Warner Bros Discovery: A New Media Powerhouse

    The combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery created a massive media conglomerate

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of up to 190%, According to Wall Street

    Growth stocks are getting pummeled. High inflation and interest rate hikes are likely to slow spending, putting pressure on corporate revenues and profits. For instance, Nat Schindler of Bank of America Securities has a price target of $255 on Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), implying 190% upside.

  • I'm Loading My Portfolio With These 3 REITs

    Because I like collecting passive income, REITs make up a sizable portion of my portfolio. Three REITs I've been loading up on are Realty Income (NYSE: O), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and W.P. Carey (NYSE: WPC). Realty Income has been a standout performer over the years.