Rand Paul announces which 2024 presidential candidate he's not endorsing

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul had some positive things to say about 2024 presidential candidates former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — but there's one GOP candidate who didn't earn any platitudes.

"I don't think any informed or knowledgeable libertarian or conservative should support Nikki Haley," Paul said in a social media post shared on X, asking people to register at nevernikki.net.

As I look over the field, I don’t think I yet have a first choice, but I do know one thing: count me in as #NeverNikki! pic.twitter.com/0RjbBhnwdc — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 12, 2024

In the social media thread, Paul scrutinized Haley's stances on the nation's overseas actions and policies. He also criticized Haley for previously saying people should be required to verify their identities to use social media platforms — a stance she has already walked back, according to the Washington Post.

Paul has yet to make a formal endorsement for a 2024 presidential candidate, noting that in addition to those GOP candidates, he has also met with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is running as an independent.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: U.S. Rand Paul criticizes 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley