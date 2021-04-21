Rand Paul: Biden Should ‘Burn His Mask’ on TV to Encourage Americans to Get Vaccinated

Brittany Bernstein
·2 min read
Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) said Wednesday that President Biden should “go on national TV, take his mask off and burn it” if he wants to encourage more Americans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“[Biden should] light a torch to it and burn his mask and say, ‘I’ve had the vaccine. I am now safe from this plague. If you’ll get the vaccine you can be safe too,’” Paul said during an appearance on Fox News’ The Story. “The burden of proof should be on the government to prove we’re spreading it. [If we are.] then we’ll listen to them. Instead it sounds like fear-mongering.”

Paul went on to blast White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci for his continued guidance that Americans should wear masks, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

“The science is about proving that things are happening,” he said. “If Dr. Fauci can prove that people who are vaccinated are spreading the disease, I will listen to him. If he can prove people like me, who have already had it [COVID-19], are spreading the disease, I’ll listen to him. But there is no evidence of that.”

Host Martha MacCallum then pointed out that the share of people who had contracted COVID-19 after receiving the vaccination is just 6,000 out of 63 million.

Paul acknowledged that there has been a “very small” number of “breakthrough” infections, though there have been “virtually zero hospitalizations and virtually zero deaths” from COVID-19 among people who had received the vaccine.”

“Most people get a mild course of it, and there’s a rare, if ever, reinfection that caused a fatality,” he said. “So we should appreciate immunity, both naturally acquired and by vaccine.”

He continued: “You know why people don’t trust the government? Because they say everybody is the same. Whether or not you’ve had the disease or not, you have to be vaccinated. It’s this one-size-fits-all that people know this is not dangerous for young people, but very dangerous after a certain age and for overweight people.”

