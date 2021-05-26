Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A suspicious package containing white powder and, reportedly, a death threat arrived at Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Ky.) house on Monday. That isn't funny. Threatening anybody, much less a U.S. senator, is serious, even if tests showed that the powdery substance "is not dangerous," as the Capitol Police said Tuesday evening, and "non-toxic," as Kentucky's Warren County Sheriff's Office confirmed separately.

But Paul's response, blaming the threat on '80s pop star Richard Marx, is kind of humorous.

On Sunday, Marx tweeted, "If I ever meet Rand Paul's neighbor I'm going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume." Paul's neighbor Rene Boucher tackled the senator in 2017, breaking six of his ribs, and spent 30 days in federal prison for the assault. Marx was responding to Paul saying he won't get vaccinated against COVID-19.

"As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family," Paul tweeted Monday night. "Just this weekend Richard Marx called for violence against me and now we receive this powder filled letter." Twitter said Tuesday that Marx's tweet "was in violation of our glorification of violence policy," and it was taken down.

Marx did push back, tweeting that Paul's refusal to get vaccinated is much more dangerous than "a wisecrack about Rand Paul's neighbor." But The Late Show also responded to Paul on Marx's behalf, repurposing his 1989 ballad "Right Here Waiting."

Marx also played along, interrupting Stephen Colbert's monologue to play-act being evil, but mostly to promote his various projects.

More stories from theweek.com
The Fog of Trump is lifting
Biden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'
Biden needs some braggadocio

Recommended Stories

  • Rick Santorum gives CNN credit after being fired: 'I have no animus at all toward CNN'

    Former Republican senator and CNN commentator Rick Santorum appeared on Hannity Monday night where he spoke about being fired by CNN. Following a speech last month, Santorum garnered fierce backlash for disparaging remarks he made about Native Americans, saying that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” Rather than taking a combative stance against CNN, Santorum actually gave the network credit for keeping him as long as they did. “I was at CNN for four and a half years, and you know, literally from the time I started, there were groups out there calling for me to be fired,” Santorum said. “So in some respects, I give CNN credit for holding on four and a half years in spite of some of the things I said defending President Trump and saying other things about what conservatives believe, and they gave me the opportunity to say it.” But Santorum was much less conciliatory when it came to “the left,” claiming that intolerance and cancel culture are to blame for his firing. This, despite his own party recently voting Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership role for rebuking former President Trump, and GOP legislatures around the country voting to censure members of their own party for voting to impeach the former president. “I think it does show that the left is intolerant,” Santorum said. “They are worried, I'm sure, that their viewership, which is very left, was — they were gonna pay a price. And the intolerance of the left is really the issue here, and the cancel culture that is flowing from it.”

  • This Florida man found his purpose while watching the sunrise every day from the same spot

    Every day from 6 to 8 a.m., you'll find Al Nixon sitting at his favorite bench in St. Petersburg, Florida, drinking coffee, listening to music on his phone, and providing a comforting presence to the other park regulars. Nixon, 58, first came to this park seven years ago, looking to clear his head. Watching the sunrise over the ocean, he was at ease, and Nixon started coming to the park several days a week. One day, a woman walking by stopped and told Nixon, "I know when I see you sitting there that everything is going to be alright." Nixon was overwhelmed, he told The Tampa Bay Times, and "for the first time, I knew there was more of a purpose to me being out here than just soothing my own woes. We have an impact on other people, unwittingly, and I'm sure it can be both good or bad." The woman's remark resonated so strongly with Nixon that he now never misses a morning at his bench. He spends much of the time connecting with others — some might just say "hello," while others talk to him about their relationships or kids. The father of three only gives advice when asked, Nixon told The Tampa Bay Times, and he doesn't judge anyone. "Mostly people just want to be heard," he added. "I've heard a thousand stories. I don't consider myself all that smart, or debonair, but I'm a good listener." In the fall, Nixon went out of town for a few days, and when he wasn't in his usual spot at the park, people thought the worst. Someone put a plaque on the bench thanking Nixon for being "a loving and loyal friend and a confidant to many," and he had to quickly let people know online that he wasn't dead — he had just gone on a trip. "It's a wonderful thing to make a person know they're appreciated like that, while they're still alive," he told The Tampa Bay Times. More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • Stephen Colbert Brutally Randsplains To Rand Paul Why He Needs The Vaccine

    The Kentucky GOP senator already contracted COVID-19 and cites his "natural immunity."

  • Mickelson, Spieth among notable pairings for opening rounds at Colonial

    Here are the featured groups for this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Campaign to remove Confederate Mount Rushmore in Georgia fails but flags will be moved

    Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park will keep carvings of Confederate leaders

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • Capitol riot suspect drove to Ted Cruz’s house with truck of molotov cocktails to befriend him before 6 January

    Man with stockpile of napalm tried to meet Ted Cruz before coming to capital before President Joe Biden certification vote

  • Derek Chauvin: how has he been charged and when will he be sentenced for the murder of George Floyd?

    The 45 year old could spend a maximum of 75 years in prison

  • McConnell and McCarthy rebuke Greene for Holocaust remarks but stop short of taking action against rising GOP star

    Republican leaders in Congress sought to distance themselves Tuesday from comments made by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene that compared House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's mask mandate in the House of Representatives to the killing of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust by Nazi Germany.

  • Manchin and Sinema challenge Senate GOP not to block Capitol riot commission

    Both senators oppose reforming filibuster as critical Democratic agenda items at risk

  • NBA fines Dallas center Kristaps Porzingis for going to a club

    The NBA fined Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis $50,000 for violating the league's health protocol by going to a club.

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • QAnon followers now convinced UFOs are being used to distract from Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    Unidentified flying objects are ‘convenient distraction for Deep State to turn our attention away from important issues,’ conspiracy theorists claim

  • Families of 21 Chinese runners want answers over tragedy

    Family members of 21 runners who died when freezing rain and strong winds interrupted a weekend mountain race in northwestern China have rejected offers of compensation and want to know how the tragedy could happen, local media reported Wednesday. Reports said about $150,000 in compensation has been offered for each victim, but family members were quoted as saying that many were breadwinners and were at the top of their sport. Around midday Saturday, freezing rain and gale-force winds halted the race in the northwestern province of Gansu and prompted an all-night rescue operation.

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • Fellow GOP Rep. Nancy Mace mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene's Holocaust comparison with a brutally simple chart

    Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) on Tuesday called out her GOP colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for comparing mask-wearing and vaccine passports to the Holocaust by posting a brutally simple chart on her Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/fdCX4A4rCE — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 25, 2021 Mace did issue a more detailed, serious condemnation of Greene's comments in addition to the mocking graphic. "Mask mandates are not even remotely comparable to the discrimination and persecution Jews faced during the Holocaust and to insinuate the two are similar is disgraceful," she tweeted. "Given the rise of antisemitism around the world today, I find this comparison even more appalling." Meanwhile, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the GOP conference chair, received some criticism for seemingly going easy on Greene in her public response. .@EliseStefanik won't name names because, the reality is, Marjorie Taylor Greene runs her caucus.https://t.co/JUgP3GGdK9 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) May 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe Fog of Trump is liftingBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Rand Paul blamed pop star Richard Marx for threatening package. Marx's reply was right there waiting for Stephen Colbert.

  • Hundreds of ex-Biden staffers call on him to help end Israel’s ‘occupation, blockade and settlement expansion’

    More than 500 former campaign staff call on president to ‘unequivocally condemn’ killings of Palestinians

  • Kristen Clarke narrowly confirmed as first Black woman to lead Justice Department's civil rights division

    Senate voted 51-48 to confirm Kristen Clarke, with Sen. Collins as the lone Republican to support her as leader of the DOJ civil rights division.

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning