Rand Paul calls out Nancy Pelosi's daughter as he wishes her husband a 'speedy recovery' from the early morning-attack that left him hospitalized

Pelosi's husband was "violently assaulted" by someone who broke into their home, her office said.

Sen. Rand Paul said in response that he wishes the House speaker's husband a "speedy recovery."

The Kentucky lawmaker also called out Pelosi's daughter in his remarks.

Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul called out Nancy Pelosi's daughter and wished the House speaker's husband a "speedy recovery" after an early morning assault at their San Francisco home left him hospitalized.

"No one deserves to be assaulted," the Republican lawmaker wrote on Twitter Friday morning. "Unlike Nancy Pelosi's daughter who celebrated my assault, I condemn this attack and wish Mr. Pelosi a speedy recovery."

His comments were in response to a March 2020 tweet that said Twitter removed comments made by Nancy Pelosi's daughter, who appeared to endorse a 2017 assault on Paul, in which he was attacked by his next-door neighbor and sustained broken ribs and bruises to his lungs.

The March 2020 tweet included a screenshot of a tweet from a Christine Pelosi tweet, which said "Rand Paul's neighbor was right."

Early Friday morning, someone broke into Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home and "violently assaulted" her husband.

The House speaker was not home at the time of the incident, and her husband, Paul, is expected to make a full recovery after he was taken to a local hospital.

"The Speaker and her family are grateful to the first responders and medical professionals involved, and request privacy at this time," Nancy Pelosi's office said in a statement Friday morning.

The US Capitol Police said it was helping the FBI and the San Francisco Police Department to investigate the incident.

