  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rand Paul misses deadline by 16 months to report wife's COVID-19 treatment stock purchase

Morgan Watkins, Louisville Courier Journal
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., disclosed this week that his wife, Kelley, invested money early last year in Gilead Sciences, Inc., which produces remdesivir, an antiviral drug that has been used as a treatment for COVID-19.

Paul's official disclosure of the stock buy was made about 16 months later than the 45-day deadline legally required by a federal law known as the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge, or STOCK, Act.

Senate records say Kelley Paul invested between $1,001 and $15,000 in Gilead Sciences on Feb. 26, 2020.

More: YouTube suspends Sen. Rand Paul over COVID-19 video disputing cloth masks

Gilead Sciences' remdesivir has gotten U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorization to be used to treat COVID-19, although in fall 2020 the World Health Organization recommended against using it for hospitalized COVID-19 patients "as there is currently no evidence that remdesivir improves survival and other outcomes in these patients."

Kelsey Cooper, Paul's spokeswoman, said in a statement that Kentucky's Republican senator filled out a form to report his wife's stock buy last year but recently found out that document hadn't actually been transmitted.

Cooper said that discovery prompted the report he filed Wednesday. Additionally, she said Kelley Paul lost money on the stock she bought in Gilead Sciences. (Gilead shares were valued at $74.70 apiece at close of trade the day she made the purchase and were priced at $69.84 on Wednesday, per publicly available data.)

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, left, R-Ky., and wife Kelley Paul listen to questions Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, during jury selection in a civil trial in Warren Circuit Court in Bowling Green, Ky. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP)
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, left, R-Ky., and wife Kelley Paul listen to questions Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, during jury selection in a civil trial in Warren Circuit Court in Bowling Green, Ky. (Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP)

“Last year Dr. Paul completed the reporting form for an investment made by his wife using her own earnings, an investment which she has lost money on,” Cooper said. “This was done in the appropriate reporting time window.

“In the process of preparing to file his annual financial disclosure for last year, he learned that the form was not transmitted and promptly alerted the filing office and requested their guidance,” she continued. “In accordance with that guidance he filed both reports today.”

Cooper added: “Dr. Paul attended no private, public or classified briefings on COVID.”

More: Federal Election Commission fines Sen. Rand Paul's presidential PAC $21,000

Paul has repeatedly flouted public health officials' recommendations that people wear masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus during the pandemic and has criticized other COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Just this week, he called for people to "resist" government policies for fighting the virus in a new video even as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in his home state due to the delta variant.

He urged people to ignore the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's masking advice despite plenty of evidence that masks work as well as widespread consensus among medical and public health professionals that they are a useful tool in reducing the virus' spread.

Paul's disclosure this week about his wife's investment isn't the first time a senator has been scrutinized for stock-market moves during the pandemic.

Early last year, Sens. Richard Burr, Jim Inhofe, Kelly Loeffler and Dianne Feinstein raised eyebrows when disclosures showed they sold a lot of stocks just before the pandemic exploded in the U.S.

Morgan Watkins is The Courier Journal's chief political reporter. Contact her at mwatkins@courierjournal.com. Follow her on Twitter: @morganwatkins26.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Rand Paul discloses wife's COVID treatment stock buy 16 months late

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AOC hits out at Rand Paul over wife’s Covid drug investment: ‘Absolutely wild’

    ‘We’ve introduced legislation to end the practice, but as one can imagine it’s a very uphill battle to pass,’ says AOC

  • U.S. senator presses FBI over female staff photos used in sex-trafficking probes

    U.S. Senator Joni Ernst on Thursday pressed the FBI for details after the Justice Department's internal watchdog revealed that FBI agents were using "provocative" photos of female office staff as bait in sex-trafficking investigations. In a letter to FBI Director Chris Wray, Ernst, who is a survivor of sexual assault and domestic violence, said the "careless actions" of the agents who asked female staff to pose for photos in the undercover stings amounted to "crimes" that could put those women in danger. "Due to the reckless actions of these special agents and the indifference of the FBI, there is no way of knowing how many times these images have been downloaded, copied, or further shared across the internet," wrote Ernst, a Republican from Iowa.

  • 2012 Rand Paul Pushed to Make Illegal What 2020 Rand Paul Did

    The Stock Act requires members of Congress to disclose stock purchases within 45 days, but the senator didn't reveal his wife's investment in an anti-viral thought to treat Covid-19 for 16 months

  • Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube after controversial claims about masking

    The Kentucky senator is banned from uploading new videos for seven days. It’s the second time one of his videos has been deleted from the site.

  • Temperatures soar as Washington and Oregon baked by another major heatwave

    Second major Pacific north-west heatwave of the summer prompts warnings throughout both states A man rests on a mat inside a cooling shelter during a heatwave in Portland, Oregon, on 11 August. Photograph: Mathieu Lewis-Rolland/Reuters A sense of déjà vu hung in the air as Washington and Oregon faced scorching temperatures in the midst of the region’s second major heatwave this summer. With temperatures in cities across the Pacific north-west expected to hit triple digits, excessive heat warning

  • Senator Rand Paul failed to disclose wife's purchase of COVID drug company stock

    Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul waited more than a year to disclose that his wife bought stock in Gilead, which makes the COVID-19 antiviral drug remdesivir, in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano has more.

  • Jared Goff: We don’t pay attention to low outside expectations

    Jared Goff is used to being on a team with high external expectations. That’s not so any longer, now that he’s the starting quarterback of the Lions — a team that’s lost double-digit games in each of the last three years. But Goff has still compiled a record of 42-27 in his 69 games as [more]

  • If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

    From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to

  • Rand Paul failed to disclose wife’s stocks in Covid drug

    The disclosure has raised doubts among experts if the Paul family had additional knowledge on the matter

  • Man accused of killing father and placing his head on a dinner plate in the freezer

    Donald Meshey Jr told police he found what he described as a ‘cadaver doll’ in his father’s bedroom, which looked and sounded like his father’

  • Kentucky Sen. Paul failed to disclose wife's stock trade

    Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul waited more than a year to disclose that his wife purchased stock in a company that makes a COVID-19 treatment, an investment made after Congress was briefed on the threat of the virus but before the public was largely aware of its danger. The Republican filed a mandatory disclosure Wednesday revealing on Feb. 26, 2020 that Kelley Paul purchased somewhere between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of stock in Gilead, which makes the antiviral drug remdesivir. Word of the looming danger posed by the coronavirus began to spread through Congress in late January 2020, after members received the first of several briefings on the economic and public health threat that it posed.

  • If You Bought These Chips, Don't Eat Them, FDA Says

    Whether you're putting them out as part of your barbecue spread or enjoying them as a treat between meals, chips are among the most popular snack foods out there. However, you might want to think twice before you open that bag in your cabinet now that a particular type of chip is being recalled over the serious health risk it may present, according to the U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA). Read on to discover if you should be purging these chips from your pantry now.RELATED: If You Bought Any

  • Gaetz associate providing feds intel, documents as probe into congressman continues: Sources

    As the federal investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz continues into the summer, sources tell ABC News that Gaetz's one-time wingman has been steadily providing information and handing over potential evidence that could implicate the Florida congressman and others in the sprawling probe. Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg, as part of his ongoing cooperation with prosecutors, has provided investigators with years of Venmo and Cash App transactions and thousands of photos and videos, as well as access to personal social media accounts, sources said. Private messages exclusively reviewed by ABC News potentially shed new light on the process by which Greenberg allegedly met women online who were paid for sex, and introduced them to the Florida congressman and other associates.

  • Taliban Advances in Afghanistan Could Bring Political Peril for Biden

    When President Joe Biden announced his plan to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan, the politics seemed relatively simple: Many polls showed that Americans supported ending the country’s nearly 20-year involvement in a war whose goals had become obscure. But four months later, with the Taliban storming across the country much faster and more ruthlessly than expected, new political risks are coming into view for Biden, who had hoped to win credit for ending what he has called one of America’s “

  • Child Tax Credit: Many families used the first payments to pay off debt

    Forty percent of Americans said their first payment went to pay debt, while 32% said they mostly saved the money and 27% said they mostly spent it, according to the Census.

  • Supreme Court declines request by Indiana University students to block COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    The decision clears the way for school officials at Indiana's public university to require students and faculty to be vaccinated to attend in-person classes.

  • San Francisco, New Orleans to require vaccination for indoor venues; FDA could OK 3rd dose for immunocompromised soon: COVID-19 news

    Regulators are expected to approve a third COVID-19 shot for those with weakened immune systems as the delta variant surges. Latest updates.

  • Rand Paul discloses, 16 months later, wife's purchase of stock in company behind COVID-19 treatment

    Rand Paul discloses, 16 months later, wife's purchase of stock in company behind COVID-19 treatment

  • Tucker Carlson Says He Felt Like a ‘Lunatic’ for Sharing NSA Spying Theory

    Tucker Carlson said Wednesday that he felt like “a lunatic” and “a nutcase” when he went public with his concerns the National Security Agency is spying on him. In a chat with Glenn Beck one day after the NSA’s inspector general announced an inquiry into his weeks-old claims, he said, “I felt like kind of a lunatic. You don’t want to go on TV — I mean, would you want to go on air and say, ‘They’re spying on me?’ No, you sound like a nutcase, but I didn’t feel like I had a choice.” In June, the s

  • CDC scrambles to correct Florida COVID-19 cases but can't seem to match state data

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its data for COVID-19 cases in Florida after the state's health department claimed the federal agency incorrectly grouped multiple days' worth of information into one. However, the numbers still don't match up.