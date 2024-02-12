Rand Paul: “Open the champagne, pop the cork! The Senate Democrat and Republican leader are…taking your money to Kyiv.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) criticized Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over U.S. assistance for Ukraine as the Senate considers a foreign aid bill for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

“Open the champagne, pop the cork! The Senate Democrat leader and the Republican leader are on their way to Kyiv,” the Republican senator said sarcastically in a speech on the floor Monday. “They’ve got $60 billion they’re bringing. I don’t know if it’ll be cash in pallets, but they’re taking your money to Kyiv.”

“Now they didn’t have much time — really no time and no money — to do anything about our border,” Paul continued. “We’re being invaded. A literal invasion is coming across our border.”

Senate Republicans last week blocked a national security package that included the most restrictive immigration overhaul in decades.

“All they had time to do in the Senate was get the money, get the cash pallets, load the planes, get the champagne ready, and fly to Kyiv,” Paul added.