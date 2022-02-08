Rand Paul on Rising: Fauci DISCOUNTED natural immunity to encourage vax even though BOTH are valid

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 reunion just might go down in (Housewives) history books when it comes to the most talked-about style moments. As the women reunited to dish on the drama, their wintery ensembles created chaos on the fashion front. On the January 30 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the titular host declared, “I have to say, the Salt Lake City reunion looks basically caused all hell to break loose on the internet." Just weeks after both Lisa Barlow