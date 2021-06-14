Rand Paul says the idea of majority rule 'goes against' American democracy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As Democrats warn of an ongoing assault on democracy and some Republicans continue to downplay the effects of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and former President Donald Trump's stolen-election rhetoric, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has seemingly dismissed it all — even racist 20th-century Jim Crow laws — as just a side effect of the democratic system.

Paul "[embraces] the notion" that minority party pushback is the "essence" of America's representative democracy, "distinguishing it from direct democracy, where the majority rules and is free to trample the rights of the minority unimpeded," per a The New York Times article published Monday.

The "idea" of democracy and majority rule is what "goes against" American's history and values, claimed Paul. "The Jim Crow laws came out of democracy. That's what you get when a majority ignores the rights of others," he added, seemingly redefining the pillars of democracy himself, and likening Republican pushback on a Democratic agenda to Black Americans' fight for civil rights.

Democrats and their allies reportedly reject such arguments, claiming the country's authoritarian concerns can be traced directly back to Republicans and Trump. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) likens GOP comments to "pleading for mercy as an orphan after you killed both your parents."

Read more at the Times.

You may also like

'No one will be spared': Georgia election workers have reportedly received a 'torrent' of threats from Trump supporters

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said the Capitol riot wasn't an armed insurrection because people were 'staying within the roped lines'

    Johnson has long defended the rioters at the January 6 insurrection, once calling them "people that love this country."

  • Maryland police shown tasering Black teen for vaping in viral video

    Police in Ocean City, Maryland have gone viral for aggressively enforcing a ban against vaping on the boardwalk on Saturday evening. In the viral videos of the incident, a Black teenager is seen with his hands up and then drops to the ground after being tasered by an officer, who also repeatedly kneed the teen in the stomach. The incident left four teenagers arrested, including the teen who was tasered and is seen being carried away from the scene hog-tied by officers.

  • ‘My children found out I had been in a sex cult’

    “Mum,” said my 15-year-old son as I drove him to school in Surrey a couple of years back. “Were you in a sex cult?” I froze. He’d found my papers in a box: my teenage diary, court documents, media reports. It was time to tell my children. It feels like long ago now, but it wasn’t very far away: just 40-odd miles from where I live a normal home counties life with my husband and sons. Rewind three decades, and I was living on a residential street in north London. Here, inside a large suburban hous

  • U.S. Supreme Court declines to expand crack cocaine reforms

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled that potentially hundreds of low-level crack cocaine offenders cannot benefit under a 2018 federal law that reduced certain prison sentences in part to address racial disparities detrimental to Black defendants. The justices in an opinion by conservative Justice Clarence Thomas ruled 9-0 against a Florida man named Tarahrick Terry who had asked them to include offenders like him - people who had been arrested in possession of small amounts of crack cocaine - within the scope of the First Step Act signed into law by former President Donald Trump. The First Step Act provision in question made retroactive another 2010 law, called the Fair Sentencing Act, that reduced a disparity that had left sentencing for crack cocaine crimes more severe than for powder cocaine crimes.

  • Madison LeCroy Goes Instagram Official with New Mystery BF After A-Rod Affair Rumors

    WHOMST IS HE?

  • Arizona authorities tell residents to evacuate their homes as firefighters battle Telegraph wildfire

    Officials in Arizona issued an evacuation notice for parts of Gila County, saying danger from the Telegraph fire was "imminent and life threatening."

  • Why the Second Amendment protects a 'well-regulated militia' but not a private citizen militia

    The Second Amendment declares the importance of state-government authorized militias, like these National Guard troops guarding the California State Capitol building. AP Photo/Rich PedroncelliWhen a federal judge in California struck down the state’s 32-year-old ban on assault weapons in early June 2021, he added a volatile new issue to the gun-rights debate. The ruling, by U.S. District Court Judge Roger Benitez, does not take effect immediately, because California has 30 days to appeal the rej

  • 8 states see a rise in infection rates, 29% of Republicans don't want vaccine – yet: Live COVID-19 updates

    New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, but most states bucking that trend have lower vaccination rates. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Justices defer Harvard case on race in college admissions

    With abortion and guns already on the agenda, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court is considering adding a third blockbuster issue — whether to ban consideration of race in college admissions. The justices on Monday put off a decision about whether they will hear an appeal claiming that Harvard discriminates against Asian American applicants, in a case that could have nationwide repercussions. The court asked the Justice Department to weigh in on the case, a process that typically takes several months.

  • As Battle Against Virus Ends, Mayors Confront a New Villain: Criminals

    CHICAGO — Mayors of American cities have yearned for the moment they could usher in a return to normalcy, casting away coronavirus restrictions on bars, restaurants, parties and public gatherings. Yet now, even with reopenings underway across the United States as the pandemic recedes, city leaders must contend with another crisis: a crime wave with no signs of ending. They are cheerleading the return of office workers to downtowns and encouraging tourists to visit, eager to rejuvenate the econom

  • U.S. Supreme Court rejects white supremacists' challenge to anti-riot law

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a free speech challenge to a federal anti-riot law brought by two members of a militant white supremacist group who pleaded guilty to crimes related to a deadly 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The justices declined to hear appeals by the two California men, Michael Miselis and Benjamin Daley, of a lower court ruling that upheld their convictions under the 1968 Anti-Riot Act but also deemed some parts of the law a violation of the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech. Miselis and Daley were members of the Southern California-based Rise Above Movement, a white supremacist group that billed itself as "combat-ready" and whose purpose was to engage in violent attacks on counter-protesters at various political rallies.

  • Why Emily Ratajkowski Is Calling Out Judd Apatow’s Movie This Is 40

    Emily Ratajkowski recently expressed to Judd Apatow’s pal, Amy Schumer, at the Tribeca Film Festival that the movie, This Is 40 “isn’t aging well.”

  • At 48, Tracee Ellis Ross, Her Toned Abs, And Curls Are Having The Best Day In A Bikini

    She's a Tracy Anderson Method fan, and it shows.

  • Bible-Quoting Husband Recruits Lover To Kill His Wife By Calling The Cold-Blooded Shooting ‘God’s Plan’

    After a young mom was gunned down, investigators uncovered a heinous and unholy plot that began at the victim’s own home. On September 12, 1990, Dianne Hood, a 32-year-old mother of three, had just left a lupus support group at a community center in Colorado Springs, Colorado when the unthinkable occurred. A masked assailant in military garb grabbed Hood’s purse from behind and then shot her. The bullet pierced Dianne’s back and knocked her to the ground. As she writhed in agony, the assailant s

  • Lisa Rinna's Legs Are Wildly Toned Wearing a Tiger Print Swimsuit to Match

    The comments on this photo are too much!

  • Maine Residents Fend Off Poisonous Caterpillars

    While parts of the country deal with swarms of cicadas this summer, Maine is struggling with an infestation of an invasive species of caterpillar with poisonous hairs that can cause people to develop painful rashes and even breathing problems. The caterpillars, known as browntail moths, are about 1.5 inches long and have white dashes down their sides and two red dots on their backs. Browntail moths are most common along Maine’s coast and on Cape Cod, but they have been spotted this year in all o

  • Electric heat pumps use much less energy than furnaces, and can cool houses too – here's how they work

    Heating or cooling? I do both. FanFan61618/Flickr, CC BY-SATo help curb climate change, President Biden has set a goal of lowering U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 50%-52% below 2005 levels by 2030. Meeting this target will require rapidly converting as many fossil fuel-powered activities to electricity as possible, and then generating that electricity from low-carbon and carbon-free sources such as wind, solar, hydropower and nuclear energy. The buildings that people live and work in consume subst

  • Two White Families Got Riled Up After Two Black Students Beat Their Kids for School Honors in Mississippi

    Just when you thought we may have finally gotten a break from hearing the word “recount” ad nauseum after the most recent election cycle, two white families broke the respite after two Black students beat out their kids for graduation honors at a West Point, Miss., high school.

  • Tyrann Mathieu on Le’Veon Bell: “These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success”

    Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu is taking issue with former Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell‘s criticism of Chiefs coach Andy Reid. After former NFL cornerback Charles James posted PFT’s tweet about Bell saying he would never play for Reid again, Mathieu responded to James by indicating that Bell was the kind of player who blamed others [more]

  • Trump Justice Department reportedly subpoenaed records of Trump's White House counsel in 2018

    Trump Justice Department reportedly subpoenaed records of Trump's White House counsel in 2018