Rand Paul tells HHS secretary he's 'ignoring science,' asks if he has a 'science degree'

Is the Department of Health and Human Services under the Biden administration ignoring what politicians refer to as "the science" when it comes to natural immunity from the coronavirus?

That, among other questions, is what Sen. Rand Paul, a Kentucky Republican, asked HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing Thursday. The senator interrogated Becerra on his qualifications to be making scientific decisions for the United States regarding the coronavirus.

Paul referred to an Israeli study among 2.5 million patients that he said found the vaccinated group was "seven times" more likely to be infected with the coronavirus than the group that contracted COVID-19 naturally.

Becerra said he was "not familiar" with that particular study but that he could "get back" to Paul on that statement.

"Well, you'd think you might want to be" familiar with the study, Paul responded. "If you're going to travel the country insulting the millions of Americans, including NBA star Jonathan Isaac, who have had COVID, recovered, look at a study with 2.5 million people and say, 'Well, you know what? It looks like my immunity is as good as the vaccine or not, and in a free country, maybe I ought to be able to make that decision.'"

Instead, Becerra has called those who choose not to get the coronavirus vaccine "flat-earthers," Paul added.

"We find that very insulting. It goes against the signs," Paul said. "Are you a doctor — a medical doctor?"

Becerra seemed to dodge the yes-no question.

"I've worked over 30 years on health policy," he said.

Becerra did not respond when Paul asked if he had a science degree.

"You've made these decisions — a lawyer with no scientific background, no medical degree. This is an arrogance coupled with an authoritarianism that is unseemly and un-American," Paul said. "You, sir, are ignoring the science."

He alluded to "robust, long-lasting immunity" after a coronavirus infection, saying that Becerra should be "ashamed" about being "dishonest" regarding naturally acquired immunity.

HHS did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

