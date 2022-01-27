  • Oops!
Rand Paul Tweaks Neil Young Song To Support Joe Rogan And Twitter Can't Even

Ron Dicker
·2 min read
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has no heart of gold when it comes to Neil Young.

The far-right lawmaker parodied the rock icon’s “My My, Hey Hey” song to mock him after he demanded that Spotify remove his music.

Young blasted the streaming platform for airing Joe Rogan’s hugely popular podcasts, which regularly spout dangerous misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines.

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote.

Spotify then announced it would honor Young’s request, seemingly siding with Rogan.

“Bye Bye, Hey Hey Neil Young is gone today It’s better to boycott Than to just obey Bye Bye, Hey Hey,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Seeya @Neilyoung.”

Rand tried to strike a conciliatory tone in praising Young’s Kent State ballad “Ohio” as “one of the greatest protest songs of all time,” but Twitter wasn’t having it.

People used some of Young’s music to clap back at the senator.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

