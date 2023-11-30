Rand Paul uses Heimlich maneuver to save Republican colleague from choking during lunch

WASHINGTON − Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., used the Heimlich maneuver to save fellow Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa from choking at a Senate luncheon on Thursday.

Ernst confirmed the news in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and thanked Paul. The Iowa lawmaker joked, "Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats."

Paul, a medical doctor and an ophthalmologist, was quickly lauded by his Republican colleagues, like Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who called Paul a hero.

"Not all senators can quote Mises and Hayek — while saving lives!" Lee wrote on X, referencing two Austrian economists.

The incident was first reported by Politico.

Iowa Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley posted photos earlier in the afternoon posing with Ernst and holding plates of food at the lunch.

"Yummm, an Iowa chop from Sen Ernst & the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association for lunch," he wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky saves Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa from choking