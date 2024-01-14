Randall County 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl team wins title at Western National Roundup

CANYON – The Randall County 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl team, who won the State Championship at Texas 4-H Roundup in June 2023, competed at the Western National Roundup on Friday, Jan. 5 in Denver, Colo., representing the state of Texas. According to a news release, in undefeated tournament play, Randall County 4-H clenched the national title in the final round against Colorado, and each team member placed in the Top 5 individually.

Members of the team, all of which are students at Canyon High School, include Cash Miller, High Individual of the contest; Sophie Bradshaw, 3rd High Individual; Lathan Lewter, 4th High Individual; and Hope Gleghorn, 5th High Individual. Their coach, Cara Bradshaw, who has volunteered in this capacity for many years, has led multiple teams to state and national titles in the Livestock Quiz Bowl contest.

The Randall County 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl team clenched the national title at the Western National Roundup on Friday, Jan. 5 in Denver, Colo. Pictured from left are Kayla Lanford, Randall County 4-H Youth Development Agent; Cash Miller, High Individual; Sophie Bradshaw, 3rd High Individual; Hope Gleghorn, 5th High Individual; Lathan Lewter, 4th High Individual; and Cara Bradshaw, Randall County 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl Coach.

“The journey for this team began in 2022 with the District 1 title, then State Champions in 2023. They have been practicing year-round for this national contest and have had the best work ethic,” Bradshaw said. “They are willing to put in the extra hours to fine tune their strengths and weaknesses to reach their goal. They make an incredible team!”

Livestock Quiz Bowl is a competition that tests members’ knowledge of every aspect of the livestock industry, including current news and events. In three different rounds, the moderator poses in-depth questions in which team members use a buzzer to orally answer questions to gain points.

“This team and their coach are a true inspiration. Their devotion to each other, despite full schedules, and commitment to learning complex, high-level material like the back of their hand is dedication on a whole different level,” said Kayla Lanford, Randall County Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development. “No doubt about it, they were ready. To watch them confidently command the room in each round at the national contest gave me chills. To witness their relentless work ethic pay off in real time was an exhilarating honor.”

“Undoubtedly, these students will utilize the knowledge they’ve gained through this contest in their future endeavors,” said Lanford. “More importantly, however, these students have gained the confidence and fortitude that’s needed to be change-makers in society, and we’ll all be better for the good that they’ll add to this world. I have a special appreciation for these kids and their parents, for their personal dedication and hearts for dreaming big dreams, and to Cara Bradshaw, long-time Randall County 4-H volunteer, legendary coach, class act and mentor. A special thank you goes to the Randall County Commissioners, sponsors and supporters from the community at large for encouraging our students to accomplish great things.”

Founded in 1908, 4-H is the largest youth development program in Texas, reaching more than 550,000 youth each year. To enroll in 4-H, go to www.4honline.com. For more information about how you can become involved in 4-H programs in Randall County, contact Kayla Lanford, Randall County AgriLife Extension Agent, 4-H Youth Development, at kayla.lanford@ag.tamu.edu or (806) 468-5547.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County 4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl team wins Western National Roundup