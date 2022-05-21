Randall County agencies searching for suspected serial arsonist

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) and Randall County Fire Department are calling on residents of the Rockwell area to help locate a suspected serial arsonist, who is believed to be connected to multiple fires in Randall County.

According to a news release, RCSO believes this suspect has been involved in several incidents, and law enforcement is considering a possible connection between structure fires that occurred at the 2900 block of Greg Street. All fires occurred in the same region and within a 72-hour timespan, the release says.

"As of Saturday afternoon, RCSO Crime Scene Investigators are treating every fire that occurs within the Rockwell Place as suspicious in nature until determined otherwise through the investigative process," the release states.

RCSO Sheriff Christopher Forbis and the CSI team encourage anyone who may have information surrounding these fires to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers tip line at 806-374-4400, or online at amapolice.org and the Free Mobile app.

Any individual that provides information leading to the successful prosecution may be eligible for a cash reward, and callers can choose to remain anonymous.

