Randall County SO: Amarillo drug trafficker sentenced to life in prison

An Amarillo man convicted of drug trafficking was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday, the Randall County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) announced.

"This case shows how agencies working together successfully protect the public," a statement with the news release said. "This multi-year investigation was only possible due to cooperative work by the Randall County Sheriff's Office, Potter County Sheriff's Office, Amarillo Police Department, the 47th District Attorney's Office, DPS, DEA, and Rhome PD."

RSCO reported that an Amarillo drug trafficker was sentenced to life in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, as announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton. Mandis Charles Barrow, 45, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk.

In September 2023, after five days of trial, a federal jury convicted Barrow of one count of conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to RSCO.

"According to evidence presented at trial, on February 18, 2021 a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle Mr. Barrow was driving," the news release said. "The officer conducting the traffic stop suspected there may be narcotics inside the vehicle and requested a canine officer. The canine alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, officers located $15,000 and a baggie of methamphetamine inside the glove box and a shoebox in the trunk that contained approximately 8.8 pounds of methamphetamine. Mr. Barrow was arrested following the search." While in custody, Barrow made phone calls to a family member requesting evidence be removed from his residence.

RCSO said that in October 2022, a search of a residence in Amarillo was conducted, and approximately 108 grams of fentanyl, 853 grams of cocaine, and 2,944 grams of methamphetamine were located in the kitchen area. Barrow later admitted to dropping off the narcotics at that residence.

According to other evidence presented at trial, during an interview, Barrow admitted to being involved in the distribution of large amounts of controlled substances, including methamphetamine, cocaine, and pills containing fentanyl.

During the sentencing Thursday, these facts were discussed at length and Judge Kacsmaryk stated that the life sentence for Barrow was based on the defendant’s long and violent criminal history starting when the defendant was 18.

The defendant’s first violent conviction was for aggravated robbery, where Barrow robbed a man at gunpoint and forced the man into the man’s residence where he took by force all of the man’s money (around $46). The defendant also had a prior conviction for assaulting a man by pulling him from a vehicle and beating him, even when unconscious, RSCO said.

The defendant has two prior drug distribution convictions, one of those federal. RCSO said that significantly, the court stated that Barrow engaged in drug trafficking and violence his “whole adult life.”

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Marie Bell prosecuted the case.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Amarillo man convicted of drug trafficking sentenced to life in prison