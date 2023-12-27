Randall County SO: Deputies arrest 1, recover meth, fentanyl during search warrant

Randall County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) said deputies made one arrest and recovered drugs recently while conducting a search warrant in the area.

According to a news release, on Dec. 21, members of the RCSO's Special Operations Unit conducted a narcotics search warrant "at the location of a known narcotics dealer," and deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl from the location.

One person was present and arrested for felony drug distribution charges.

"This individual was on parole through the State of Texas until 2039," the release stated. "This makes the second arrest in two weeks for the Special Operations Unit where the suspect was serving a lengthy parole sentence. Last week’s suspect was on parole through the State of Texas until 2047."

The suspects' identities and any further information about the incidents was not available.

"Fentanyl and methamphetamine continue to be the biggest narcotics issue affecting our community," the RCSO release stated. "The Special Operation Unit would like to put every drug dealer in our community on notice, if you continue to poison our community with these drugs, we are coming. It is not a matter of if, but when. We will hit your door, and we will put you in prison."

Anyone who needs to report suspicious activity or suspected drug dealing that may be affecting their neighborhood is asked to contact the RCSO unit at 806-468-5862 or submit tips through the Randall County Sheriff’s Office App.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Deputies arrest 1, recover drugs during narcotics search warrant