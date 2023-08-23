Randall County deputies involved in shooting that leaves 1 injured

The Randall County Sheriff’s Office reported an officer-involved shooting left one person injured early Tuesday.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, two deputies were involved in the shooting at 48th Avenue and Hughes Street.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said neither of the two deputies were injured in the incident.

No further information was available. The Texas Rangers is investigating.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County Sheriff's Office reports officer involved shooting