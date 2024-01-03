Randall County deputies recover fuel from theft, find van in Oklahoma

The Randall County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) reported that a vehicle suspected to be involved in a recent fuel theft in the area was located in Oklahoma, and a search warrant in Potter County led to evidence including the diesel.

As previously reported, RCSO said in Facebook post that at about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 23, a van pulled into the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541, where the driver parked the van directly over the stations' fuel tanks. "Under the rear bumper is a large mud flap concealing the vehicle's underneath. The van's occupant then proceeds to pump approximately 752 gallons of diesel from the holding fuel tank and into a tank inside the vehicle, without leaving the vehicle to commit the theft," the post read.

RCSO said that on Friday, Dec. 29, they received a call from the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, and a deputy advised he had seen the social media post regarding the van and the diesel thefts.

The Beckham County deputy told RCSO that a van had been abandoned in its jurisdiction, and he believed it to be the suspect vehicle. RCSO said an attempt had been made by the suspects to alter the van’s appearance.

RCSO investigators traveled to Beckham County, where they were able to confirm that the van was the suspect vehicle in the earlier incident. "Locating the vehicle led to a search warrant being conducted at a location in Potter County on this same date," RCSO said in an update. "Evidence was collected including the recovery of diesel. This investigation is ongoing."

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is seeking any info on this blue van suspected in a fuel theft on Dec. 23 at the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541.

RCSO had photos from the incident on social media and described the van at the time as a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan displaying the Texas license plate of BWT-7309.

No further information on the suspects was yet available.

"The Randall County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens who shared the social media posts regarding these crimes," RCSO said.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County deputies find van in Oklahoma after fuel theft