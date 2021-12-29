A body discovered in an April 2020 vehicle fire at Hill Road in rural Randall County has been identified, according to the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

Based on DNA test results, the body was confirmed to be Nathan Gerald Ford, according to a news release from RCSO.

At the time of discovery, Ford’s body was found in the vehicle after the flames were extinguished.

The department suspects foul play in the incident and there is still an ongoing investigation, according to the news release.

Anyone who may have information pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact Sgt. Fabela at (806) 468-5716 at the Randall County Sheriff’s Office, or Amarillo Crime Stoppers Tipline at (806) 374-4400 to submit a tip anonymously.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County Sheriff IDs victim from April 2020 crash, foul play suspected