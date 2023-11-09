Randall County Sheriff's Office makes arrest after 20-year-old shot, killed

The Randall County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is investigating a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old woman.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8 at about 9:45 p.m., Randall County deputies were dispatched to the 7700 block of Mission Avenue in response to a report of a person being shot.

Upon their arrival, deputies found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso, RCSO said. Deputies, along with BSA paramedics and Canyon Fire Department personnel, administered first aid and life-saving measures before the injured man was taken by ambulance to Northwest Texas Hospital, where he succumbed to his wound.

RCSO said the suspect, identified as a 19-year-old female, was later arrested and taken to the Randall County Jail, where she was booked on a murder charge.

An autopsy was ordered by Potter County Justice of the Peace Gary Jackson and is scheduled for early next week.

RCSO said this is currently an ongoing investigation.

