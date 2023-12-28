Randall County Sheriff's Office seeking van suspected in diesel fuel theft
The Randall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a van suspected in a major fuel theft over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post by RCSO, at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, a van pulled into the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541. The driver parked the van directly over the stations' fuel tanks.
"Under the rear bumper is a large mud flap concealing the vehicle's underneath. The van's occupant then proceeds to pump approximately 752 gallons of diesel from the holding fuel tank and into a tank inside the vehicle, without leaving the vehicle to commit the theft," the post reads.
RCSO provided two photos from the incident and described the van as a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan displaying the Texas license plate of BWT-7309. Commenters on the post said the van may have been involved in other similar thefts in the area.
"The van has a faded hood and is missing the two front hub caps. If you locate this vehicle, please contact Sgt. Scott Riley with the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 806-468-5767."
This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County Sheriff's Office report diesel fuel theft, seek van