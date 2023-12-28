Randall County Sheriff's Office seeking van suspected in diesel fuel theft

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is searching for a van suspected in a major fuel theft over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post by RCSO, at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 23, a van pulled into the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541. The driver parked the van directly over the stations' fuel tanks.

The Randall County Sheriff's Office is seeking any info on this blue van suspected in a fuel theft on Dec. 23 at the J&B Quicki Stop at 11601 FM 1541.

"Under the rear bumper is a large mud flap concealing the vehicle's underneath. The van's occupant then proceeds to pump approximately 752 gallons of diesel from the holding fuel tank and into a tank inside the vehicle, without leaving the vehicle to commit the theft," the post reads.

RCSO provided two photos from the incident and described the van as a blue 2005 Dodge Caravan displaying the Texas license plate of BWT-7309. Commenters on the post said the van may have been involved in other similar thefts in the area.

"The van has a faded hood and is missing the two front hub caps. If you locate this vehicle, please contact Sgt. Scott Riley with the Randall County Sheriff's Office at 806-468-5767."

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Randall County Sheriff's Office report diesel fuel theft, seek van