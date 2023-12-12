I'm supporting Emily Randall in her campaign to represent Washington's Sixth District for U.S. Congress.

She has done an outstanding job as a state senator. Derek Kilmer is leaving the House of Representatives and Emily is an ideal replacement for the open seat. She works hard and cares about the communities she represents. In her time in the Washington Senate Emily has written and helped to pass legislation that protects people's rights, expanded services for mental health, children, their families, students, rolled back restrictions that hindered law enforcement, restored drug possession to a misdemeanor offense and changed housing law to allow for more multi-family housing units that are currently restricted by the State Growth Management Act.

The list of her accomplishments, working hard for all citizens and keeping us up to date, has been exemplary. The Democratic Party has chosen a career politician as their preferred choice but Emily is the people's choice and I urge you to support her!

Jeffrey Green, Port Orchard

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Randall may not be party's candidate, but she's the people's choice