Randi Weingarten criticizes anti-CRT efforts
Author Dr. Carol Swain reacts to the teachers union president defending critical race theory on 'Fox & Friends.'
Author Dr. Carol Swain reacts to the teachers union president defending critical race theory on 'Fox & Friends.'
After losing her upper lip in a dog attack, Brooklinn Khoury says, "I want to inspire as many people as I can"
The car was not covered by a warranty but still required permission from Tesla to repair — so Tuomas Katainen decided to do something different.
Video shows a male passenger was slapped and spit on.
It’s not the holidays without Heidi Klum getting a little bit cheeky with all of her followers — and she certainly delivered! The supermodel shared a series of flirtatious butt-baring photos on her Instagram account that hints at a very romantic Christmas for her and husband Tom Kaulitz. The first photo has Klum draped in […]
The actress paired her sequined dress with an ankle brace and a "Taken" star.
"We aren't jealous of you, like, at all."View Entire Post ›
"Truly!! The MOST stunning," Khloé Kardashian wrote in response to sister Kendall Jenner's holiday snaps
Prescott becomes the first player in NFL history to throw a touchdown pass to a running back, a wide receiver, a tight end and an offensive lineman in the same game.
Miami has eight players on the COVID list heading into Monday.
Your cat is independent, indifferent and probably doesn’t even care if you’re alive or dead...right? Wrong. While it’s true that cats are significantly...
People devoted its cover story to Kate Middleton and got rare insight into how Kate feels about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s estrangement from the royal family. She is anything but thrilled about it.
It's "the fifth annual cutting of the timpano pasta dome," the country star joked
Chris Brown’s genes from his paternal side of the family are strong. The singer’s father, Clinton Brown Sr., was photographed holding his granddaughter, Royalty Brown, […]
"I decided to cheat on her as an act of revenge."View Entire Post ›
Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson is all grown up ― and isn’t afraid to show it all off. And while we’ve been shocked with her series of all-nude snapshots, these cheeky mirror selfies are the definition of “enchanting.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝚙𝚔 (@parisjackson) On Dec 23, Jackson posted a […]
Audrey Roloff shared photos on her Instagram Story from her Christmas celebrations with mother-in-law Amy Roloff
It’s funny: legendary singer Dolly Parton isn’t afraid to post a stunning selfie or two, but we rarely get photos of her husband. This time, she showed another member of the family that we rarely see ― her darling pup Billy the Kid. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) […]
A 24-year-old UPS driver had no idea that the kind 20-second message he left for a new mother on her video doorbell would result in […]
"That she was terrified to poop in toilets, and would get up in the middle of the night to poop in a dust pan."View Entire Post ›
A referee from Patriots-Bills explains a couple of questionable calls.