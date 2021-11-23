Randolph County man arrested in baseball bat attack

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Randolph County resident is accused of attacking another man with a baseball bat.

Joseph Scott Ressler, 35, of Union City, is preliminarily charged with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Union City police were sent to a report of a fight in the 600 block of North Columbia Street shortly after 4 a.m. Friday. An officer reported finding a 48-year-old man there "sitting on a recliner with a large amount of blood coming from his left eyebrow,"

That man was treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel, and then was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital.

A witness said Ressler struck the other man, in the arm and then in the head, with a baseball bat.

MORE NEWS:

►Ex-Muncie animal shelter director pleads guilty to sexual misconduct

►Woman sues city of Muncie, officer over 2019 arrest

►Dunkirk man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in fatal shooting

After the victim fell to the ground, the witness said, another man kicked him in the head.

Ressler then reportedly left the scene on a golf cart, When police later went to his home, according to an affidavit, Ressler refused to answer questions and was arrested

Randolph County Prosecutor David Daly's office on Monday was granted until Friday to file formal charges in the case. Ressler was being held in the Randolph County jail under a $40,000 bond.

According to court records, the Union City man's record includes convictions for burglary, escape and residential entry.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Union City man held in baseball bat attack