Randolph County man charged with burglary, attempted kidnapping

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Randolph County man is accused of breaking into a local home and trying to abduct a juvenile.

David Santiago-Hernandez, 31, of Union City, was charged last week in Randolph Superior Court with burglary and attempted kidnapping.

According to Union City police, Santiago-Hernandez on Sept. 27 entered a house in the 400 block of West Hickory Street through a rear window. While inside the home, officers reported, the Union City man "grabbed" a child, but then fled on foot.

A short time earlier, police said, Santiago-Hernandez had reported to Union City authorities that someone was trying to kill him. A woman described as his "significant other" told police he had been "acting crazy."

The burglary count filed Thursday is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison. Attempted kidnapping is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

He continued to be held in the Randolph County jail on Tuesday, when he was also scheduled to appear at an initial court hearing.

At the time of his latest arrest, Santiago-Hernandez already faced a total of three charges in two cases pending in Randolph Superior Court — battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery and interference with the reporting of a crime.

In 2018, he was convicted of battery resulting in bodily injury, also in Randolph Superior Court, and was sentenced to three days already served in the county jail.

In other crime news:

Drug sentence: A Winchester man convicted of possession of meth was sentenced last week to nine years in prison.

A plea agreement in the Randolph Circuit Court case had called for dismissal of other charges pending against 50-year-old Eric T. Beer, including three counts of dealing in meth, the most serious a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Judge Jay Toney gave Beer credit for 212 days already served in jail.

The Winchester man was convicted of possession of a narcotic drug in 2019.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Union City man accused of burglary, trying to abduct child