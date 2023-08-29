Randolph County man charged in burglary, theft spree

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Lynn man has been charged in a spree of burglaries, some conducted at his father's Randolph County property.

Caleb William Burkhardt, 35, was charged Friday in Randolph Circuit Court with five counts of burglary and six counts of theft.

He was also charged with four other crimes — auto theft, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The Lynn man is accused of stealing various items from his father's home and barn along Randolph County Road 400-W, including an ATV, trail camera, chainsaw, hedge trimmers, several tools and an iPad.

He is also accused of breaking into another home, along Randolph County Road 1000-S, taking several tools, and a building at the Saratoga Cemetery, where he allegedly stole a gasoline can and a rototiller.

A witness told investigators with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department that Burkhardt had sold several of the stolen items to pawn shops in Richmond and in Englewood, Ohio, near Dayton.

The witness said she and Burkhardt had used the money raised from selling the stolen items to purchase drugs.

Burkhardt — who continues to be held in the Randolph County jail under a $50,000 bond —reportedly admitted the stolen ATV was in Dayton.

Other stolen items — along with meth, fentanyl and and a sawed-off shotgun — were found in Burkhardt's home along Cherry Street in Lynn.

Three of the 15 charges filed against Burkhardt are Level 4 felonies carrying up to 12 years in prison. Five other counts are Level 5 felonies with maximum six-year sentences.

At the time of his latest arrest, Burkhardt already faced counts of auto theft and criminal trespass, filed Aug. 17 in Randolph Superior Court.

According to court records, he has been convicted of dealing in a narcotic drug, driving while suspended, aggressive driving, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and seven counts of theft.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Randolph County man charged in spree of burglaries, thefts