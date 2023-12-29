Randolph County man charged with sexually abusing juvenile

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Randolph County man has been accused of sexually abusing a pre-teen girl.

Daniel M. Cox, 41, of rural Lynn, was charged Thursday in Randolph Superior Court with child molesting, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

In a report, Chad Puterbaugh, a detective with the Randolph County Sheriff's Department, wrote that a juvenile said Cox had touched her inappropriately about two years ago.

During a later interview with Puterbaugh, Cox said he could not recall whether he had assaulted the child because he was intoxicated at the time of the alleged incident.

Cox agreed to submit to a polygraph test, and showed "deception" during that exam, according to an affidavit.

During a subsequent interview with Puterbaugh, he reportedly admitted he had fondled the juvenile. He was arrested and was being held in the Randolph County jail under a $7,000 bond.

An initial hearing in the case is set for Jan. 3.

In other court news:

Sentencing: A Lynn man who had more than 20 grams of heroin in his possession when approached by a Richmond police officer in June has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Dylan G. Resetar, 28, pleaded guilty in Wayne Superior Court 2 to possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Judge Gregory Horn later imposed the three-year sentence, and gave Resetar credit for 80 days already spent in jail.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, another count pending against Resetar — resisting law enforcement, a misdemeanor — was dismissed.

Resetar — who had earlier been convicted of dealing in meth and possession of meth, both in Wayne County — is being held at the Indiana Department of Correction's reception diagnostic center.

He has a projected release date in September 2025, according to a DOC website.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Rural Lynn man charged with child molesting