Randolph County man faces attempted murder charge in Wayne County stabbing

RICHMOND Ind. — A rural Winchester resident has been charged with attempted murder in the early Saturday stabbing of a Wayne County man.

A detective with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department said Julian Nicholas McCord, 29, plunged a knife into the chest of a male acquaintance.

The stabbing took placed in the victim's home, along Dalton Road in northeastern Wayne County.

The victim said McCord showed up at his house after 1 a.m., and attacked him suddenly as they discussed their dealings with a mutual female acquantance.

McCord also allegedly tried to stab the other man in the neck, causing a minor wound.

While investigators said the weapon used in the stabbing was a knife found at the scene, McCord said he believed he had attacked the victim with a pair of scissors.

He also said he had injured his own wrist while trying to stab the victim in the neck. Investigators said when they arrived at the scene, McCord was found "with a severe laceration to his left wrist and (was) losing a lot of blood."

McCord reportedly told the detective he believed the victim had been using McCord's own "mental stability" against him.

After being stabbed, the victim ran to a neighbor's house for help, then returned to his home. Both men were apparently taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital in Richmond.

The attempted murder charge filed against McCord Monday in Wayne Circuit Court is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

He was being held in the Wayne County jail under a $250,000 bond.

At the time of his latest arrest, McCord already faced three charges filed against him last November in Wayne Superior Court — possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe.

His trial in that case is set for June 14.

The rural Winchester man's record includes convictions for possession of a narcotic drug, theft and unlawful possession of a syringe.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Winchester man charged with attempted murder in Wayne County stabbing