Randolph County man held in molesting probe

WINCHESTER, Ind. — A Randolph County man has been accused of sexually abusing an elementary school student.

Eric Wayne Bowers, 39, of Union City, is charged in Randolph Circuit Court with child molesting, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

A child told authorities that she and her siblings had been left in Bowers' care for an evening when he assaulted her.

The state Department of Child Services notified the Randolph County Sheriff's Department about the allegations on Oct. 30.

During an interview with a detective, Bowers denied the allegations.

An initial hearing in his case is set for Thursday. He was being held in the Randolph County jail under a $70,000 bond.

According to court records, Bowers has been convicted of unlawful possession of a legend drug and public intoxication.

In other court news:

Misconduct: A Union City man has been convicted of four sex crimes at the conclusion of a bench trial in Randolph Circuit Court.

Charles W. Tharp, 54, was found guilty of four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

Judge Jay Toney has scheduled sentencing in the case for Nov. 30.

The charges against Tharp, filed in June 2022, stemmed from incidents in 2021.

According to court records, Tharp — a former resident of Dublin in Wayne County — had earlier convictions for domestic battery and driving while intoxicated,

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Randolph County man charged with child molesting