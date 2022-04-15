Randolph couple charged in carjacking

Apr. 15—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man and a woman from Randolph County have been accused of attacking a 74-year-old woman and stealing her car in eastern North Carolina.

On Thursday, the Craven County Sheriff's Office received a report of an assault and carjacking on U.S. 70 in New Bern.

The woman told deputies on Thursday that a man and a woman approached her car while she was eating and told her to get out of it, the Craven County Sheriff's Office reported. When she didn't get out, the two assaulted her and threw her from the vehicle.

The woman was taken to Carolina East Medical Center in New Bern, where the sheriff's office reported that she remained under observation on Friday.

On Friday the Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrested Danny Minor, 27, and Kimberly Woodell, 30, of Asheboro, and the stolen vehicle was recovered in the woods near the Franklinville residence where they were arrested.

Minor and Woodell were each charged with felony possession of a stolen vehicle, felony common law robbery, felony larceny of a motor vehicle and felony assault on a disabled person.

In a search during the arrest, Minor was found to have marijuana paraphernalia, so he also was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. His bond was set at $115,000 total secured.

Woodell also was wanted on previous charges of felony interfering with an electronic monitoring device, probation violation and failure to appear. Her bond was set at $122,000 secured.