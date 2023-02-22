Randolph daycare worker charged after mom says 2-year-old daughter’s mouth taped shut

A Randolph daycare worker is facing criminal charges after a mother claims her 2-year-old daughter’s mouth was taped shut.

Amy Li, 26, of Randolph has been issued a summons to appear in Quincy District Court at a later date.

She has been charged with Reckless Endangerment of a Child and Assault & Battery after the alleged incident that occurred at Here We Grow Daycare last Thursday.

Nyasia Holmes, the mother who filed a police report, told Boston 25 News that she is enraged over what happened.

She claims that Li admitted to taping her daughter’s mouth when she arrived to pick up her child.

“She was just trying to cover her tracks because there was a person who witnessed what happened to my daughter,” said Holmes.

Holmes said a portion of the incident was witnessed by another staff member who reported it to the daycare’s director.

She claims the account that Li shared with her did not convey an accurate portrayal of what was done to her daughter Kaiya.

“Why did you think it was okay to put a 2-year-old in a thinking chair and obstruct her breathing and talking?,” she questioned. “I’m angry that she exposed my child to that type of torture.”

Holmes immediately shared the upsetting allegations with Randolph Police and the Department of Children and Families.

A DCF spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25 News that it is investigating.

“I don’t feel like this was a one-time incident,” added Holmes. “It’s not okay. You’re not getting away with it. I will get justice for my child.”

Holmes arranged a meeting with the director of Here we Grow Daycare and Li the day after she reported it to the police.

She said she still wants to know why she was the one who first reported the allegations to the police and not the daycare.

Boston 25 News reached out to Here We Grow Daycare in Randolph and have not heard back.

Boston 25 News also called Li on the phone on Tuesday night, but a woman who identified herself as Li hung up without giving any comment.

