Randolph deputies accused of excessive force

Feb. 1—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Moore County woman says six Randolph County Sheriff's Department deputies roughed her up one evening almost three years ago, and she is suing the department, the deputies and the sheriff in federal court.

Ka'lah Nicole Martin also alleges in the lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court in late November, that Sheriff Gregory Seabolt "negligently supervised and or trained his deputies in the constitutional use of force," turns a blind eye to misconduct and fails to properly investigate complaints, the lawsuit says. It cites a public comment Seabolt made in 2020 saying that before that year "we had many deputies that were certified but had not been trained in the fundamentals of traffic stops or other patrol techniques."

Seabolt also "has hired and or employed multiple deputies who had been fired from other law enforcement agencies," including ones who have "a history of domestic violence allegations and or criminal convictions," the lawsuit says.

The sheriff's office and the attorney representing those named in the lawsuit did not return calls seeking comment on Monday. The sheriff's office is due to file a response to the lawsuit in court this week.

The lawsuit says that Martin was driving north on Interstate 73 in a construction zone south of Asheboro about 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2019, when a deputy pulled behind her and turned on his flashing lights because her car did not have a license plate. Because it was a construction zone, she did not pull over until she was out of the zone.

When she did pull over, there were multiple deputies, who approached with guns drawn, the lawsuit says.

Martin had her hands raised and tried to tell the deputies that her car's front doors and windows did not work, but they smashed her driver's side window, grabbed her by the hair and arms, pulled her out without removing her seat belt, and threw her on the asphalt, the lawsuit says. She was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude arrest, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving without a license plate.

Martin received no medical attention to the cuts and scrapes resulting from being pulled through the broken window until she was released from jail and went to a doctor herself, the lawsuit says.

All of the charges were dropped in July 2019, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit seeks reimbursement for Martin's medical costs, plus other actual and punitive damages.