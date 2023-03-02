Randolph Gress Is The Independent Director of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) And They Just Picked Up 9.4% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Independent Director, Randolph Gress, recently bought US$59k worth of stock, for US$2.93 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 9.4%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coeur Mining

In fact, the recent purchase by Randolph Gress was the biggest purchase of Coeur Mining shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$3.16. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Coeur Mining insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Randolph Gress.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Coeur Mining

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Coeur Mining insiders own 1.5% of the company, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Coeur Mining Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Coeur Mining shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Coeur Mining.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

