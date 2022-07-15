Randolph jail inmate gets time but no lawyer

Jul. 15—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A federal judge has declined for now to appoint a lawyer for a Randolph County Jail inmate accusing the Randolph County sheriff and the jail of violating inmates' civil rights but has given him more time to avoid having his lawsuit dismissed.

Austin Joshua Nance had asked Magistrate Judge Joi Elizabeth Peake of U.S. District Court in Greensboro to appoint Marshall F. Dotson III of Asheboro to represent him, but Peake said in an order filed this week that it is not clear yet that Nance, who has been acting as his own attorney, needs a lawyer.

But because Nance had said his ability to represent himself is hampered by the limited time inmates at the jail can use electronic tablets that allow access to an online law library, Peake gave him an extra month to file a reply to the the one-page filing by the attorneys representing Seabolt and the others asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

The dismissal request was filed June 23, and Nance originally had just 21 days to reply or risk having the suit dismissed. He now has until Aug. 26.