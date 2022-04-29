Randolph man charged with dog cruelty

Apr. 29—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A man from the Sophia community of northern Randolph County has been charged with animal cruelty and accused of failing to take adequate care of eight dogs on his property.

Michael Alan Meier, 50, was charged with eight counts of felony cruelty to animals, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office announced Friday after an investigation that spanned more than a month. Bond was set at $15,000 secured.

The investigation began after Randolph County Animal Services was contacted when the dogs escaped their enclosure on Meier's property. Meier was required to move the dogs by April 1 or surrender them to the county.

Meier left the dogs with an animal foundation on April 2. The foundation later contacted Randolph County Animal Services with more information about the severe conditions of the eight dogs, which were extremely underweight, malnourished and had matted fur, the sheriff's office said. The dogs also had untreated medical conditions.

On Thursday, Meier turned himself in at the Randolph County Detention Center in Asheboro.

Additional charges may be filed, according to the sheriff's office.