Randolph man charged with felony assault following shooting at his home Tuesday

A Randolph man facing an felony assault charge has been ordered held on a $100,000 bond following a shooting and hours-long manhunt Tuesday near the Portage County Fairgrounds.

Portage County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ralph Spidalieri said Wednesday morning that Kenneth D. Winters, 36, was found in the woods near his Fairground Road home at about 10 p.m. Tuesday. Williams was booked into Portage County Jail at about 10:30 p.m.

Spidalieri said deputies responded to a report of a shooting and found a man had been shot outside Winters' home. According to a complaint the sheriff's office filed in Portage County Municipal Court in Ravenna, the man was shot in the shoulder blade. The sheriff's office SWAT team was called and a search for the shooter began.

Spidalieri said Winters was unarmed and not injured when he was found.

In a media release later posted on Facebook, the sheriff's office said a passerby found the shooting victim in a ditch. EMS took him to a local hospital. The release, which does not identify Winters by name, says deputies "were advised that the suspect had concealed booby traps throughout his property ranging from 12-foot holes to explosives," but does not say who told them this or whether any such devices were found.

The Allliance and Ohio State Highway Patrol special response teams also responded, with the highway patrol providing air support and a "robot" to aid in the search. A search warrant was obtained and structures on the property were searched.

"During this time, the Ohio State Highway Patrol air support observed the possible suspect through thermal imaging in a wooded area behind the property," the release said. "This suspect was seen several times by air support crawling and running through the property" as search teams drew near. "A short time later the suspect was located in a tree with the use of night vision. The suspect was taken into custody without incident by team members and was then transported to the Portage County Jail."

Tracey Koszalka, president of the Portage County fair board, said the only thing going on at the fairgrounds, about three-quarters of a mile west of Winters home, on Tuesday evening was the weighing of pigs for slaughter. The pigs were moved to a processing facility "as a precaution," said Koszalka, and there was no lockdown of the fairgrounds.

Winters was arraigned on a second-degree felony assault charge before Municipal Court Judge Kevin Poland on Wednesday afternoon. Poland set a $100,000 bond, with conditions that Winters not use or possess alcohol or illicit substances and that he have no contact with the shooting victim.

"I would just say there's a whole lot to this story," said Douglas Kehres, Winters' attorney, when asked if he had any comment to make on Winters' behalf.

Randolph Township Trustee Sue White said she knows Winters and described him as "a good guy."

"I do not consider him dangerous," she said.

Kehres said during the arraignment that Winters does not know the other man.

Prosecutor Samantha Ulrich requested the bond.

"Mr. Winters stands accused of shooting another gentleman in the shoulder for being present on his property," Ulrich told Poland, adding that a shotgun was found on Winters' front porch.

Ulrich also said Winters has a history of misdemeanor offenses, some involving violence, in Portage County.

Kehres said Winters is the property owner and has lived in Randolph his entire life. He asked for a "reasonable bond," but did not specify an amount.

Winters told Poland he has lived on the Fairground Road property for more than two years and has worked at Catanese Excavating in Rootstown since last summer.

Winters is scheduled for an Aug. 26 preliminary hearing in the municipal court.

"At the end of the day, everybody else is safe," said Spidalieri. "You know, I mean, that was our biggest concern. Whenever you have a situation like this, you fear for all the residents and then also, you fear for the officers responding. So, that was our priority."

