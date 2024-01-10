Randolph man sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking 15-year-old girl

BOSTON – A Randolph man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking a 15-year-old girl, the U.S. attorney's office said.

Admilson Gomes Pires, 26, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and ordered to pay $5,500 in restitution to the victim by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin.

In September, a federal jury convicted Pires of one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child.

“Admilson Pires is a predator who groomed a 15-year-old child who ran away from home for his own gratification and profit, and today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes,” said Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston office.

The girl had run away from her home in Western Massachusetts when she met Pires in 2019. They began a sexual relationship and Pires began trafficking her in Boston and Norwood, prosecutors said.

"He first sold the minor victim for sex to his adult uncle in Dorchester and then created and posted a commercial sex advertisement online that contained explicit photographs and a video of the girl," prosecutors said in the news release. "Pires told the girl that she would have to engage in prostitution with strangers if she wanted to stay in a relationship with him."

Pires used drugs to manipulate a woman into agreeing to harbor the girl at her Norwood apartment.

Over the course of 11 days, Pires had the girl engage in commercial sex for him at the apartment – arranging four or five “dates” a day in exchange for money, which he kept.

"On at least one occasion, a sex buyer that Pires had arranged for the minor victim to have sex with was extremely violent toward her," prosecutors said.

Police found the girl in Norwood in August 2019 and returned her home.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Randolph man sentenced to 11 years in prison for sex trafficking teen