Randolph man sentenced to 8 years in prison for cocaine trafficking conspiracy

BOSTON – A Randolph man was sentenced Wednesday for cocaine trafficking conspiracy, federal authorities said. Maurice Coates, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns to eight years in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release.

On April 18, Coates pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

In June 2020, Coates was charged along with 23 others as part of Operation Snowfall.

In November 2018, law enforcement began investigating drug trafficking activities by Boston-based street gang members and associates in the Commonwealth Development in Brighton, formerly known as Fidelis Way, a multiapartment public housing development.

The defendants assumed control over apartments, where they stored, cooked, packaged and sold drugs, authorities said. The investigation also targeted large-scale drug suppliers and their associates. The targets continued to distribute cocaine and cocaine base throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. Coates is the 16th defendant to plead guilty in that case.

Coates distributed more than 500 grams of cocaine, authorities said.

During intercepted calls with co-defendant Kenji Drayton, of Boston, Coates used drug-coded language to discuss their drug supply needs and to coordinate drug deal meetups, federal prosecutors said. Coates was one of Drayton’s main cocaine suppliers, including during the pandemic.

At times, Drayton and Coates’ coded communications were corroborated by surveillance, including a meetup between Coates and Drayton for a suspected drug deal. After their suspected deal, law enforcement intercepted communications of co-defendants Drayton and Jarmina Kallon, of Randolph, coordinating a meeting. Following their meeting, law enforcement stopped Kallon and recovered about 62 grams of cocaine.

On Sept. 28, 2022, Drayton was sentenced to five years in prison and four years of supervised release.

One remaining defendant in the case has pleaded not guilty and is pending trial. Another defendant, Derek Hart, of Everett, remains at large.

Police from Weymouth, Braintree, Canton and Randolph and the Norfolk and Plymouth County sheriff's departments assisted state and federal authorities in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Randolph man sentenced to prison for cocaine trafficking conspiracy