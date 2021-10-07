Randolph man sentenced in child porn case

Oct. 7—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A Randolph County man was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 15 years in prison, followed by a lifetime term of supervised release, for receiving child pornography after having been convicted of a child pornography offense.

Michael Scott Kivett, 41, of Asheboro, was previously convicted in Guilford County of multiple counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor in 2001 and, again, in 2009. As a result, he was required to register as a sex offender.

In September 2019, Google made a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline that child pornography images were uploaded to a Google Photos account. The images included prepubescent minors engaged in sex acts, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The State Bureau of Investigation received the tip and directed it to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, a N.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force member.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office investigators determined that the Google account belonged to Kivett. In November 2019, deputies and U.S. Department of Homeland Security investigators confronted Kivett and seized his phone.

On the phone, investigators found 108 images and 126 videos depicting child pornography, the Justice Department reports.

Kivett was charged in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in February 2020 and pled guilty to a superseding indictment charging him with receiving child pornography in November 2019 after having already been convicted of a child pornography offense.